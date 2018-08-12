Premier League 2018/19: The best XI of the first game week

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 873 // 12 Aug 2018, 23:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Premier League

The Premier League is off and running with the first game week. The weekend saw matches of all kinds, last minute thrillers, high goal scoring games and drawn games as well. The Premier League started at Old Trafford with Manchester United taking on Leicester City. The hosts, United defeated Leicester 2-1. However, it wasn't all easy, as Leicester fought hard at the end, but it was all too late.

The matches that took place on Saturday were superb and the match day saw teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea play their first match. Both teams won their games, but Spurs looked a bit rusty, whereas Chelsea looked dominant. The likes of Dele Alli, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho all scored their first goals of the season.

In the other matches that took place on Saturday, the match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton was an entertaining match. Richarlison was fantastic for The Toffees and Portuguese youngster, Ruben Neves, stole the limelight while playing for Wolves.

Wolvesmade their return to the Premier League after a long absence and they will be pleased with the result. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, Watford and Bournemouth also took home three points on the opening match day.

Only three matches took place on Sunday, and three of the big six, Arsenal, Liverpool and defending champions, Manchester City played. Liverpool thrashed West Ham United 4-0 as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge scored goals.

Meanwhile, Southampton played out a 0-0 draw against Burnley in the first goalless match of the season. Both teams will be content with a point each, as Joe Hart, making his Burnley debut, had a pretty good game.

Manchester City won their match against Arsenal rather convincingly as, beating the Gunners 2-0. City managed this performance with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus sitting on the bench for most of the time. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scored a goal each.

Now, without further ado, let's have a look at a compilation of the best playing XI of the first game week. A 3-4-3 formation has been used.

Goalkeeper- Wayne Hennessey

Wayne Hennessey

The Welshman looked solid in between the sticks for Crystal Palace against Fulham. It was his heroics that won Crystal Palace the game. Although they had scored twice, had it not been for his goalkeeping, Fulham could have easily scored a few more. He made six saves and dealt well with the threat from crosses.

As a result of his stupendous performance, he earned himself a clean sheet.

Honourable mention: Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

1 / 4 NEXT