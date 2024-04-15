“The biggest game of Arsenal’s season” - Rio Ferdinand picks team who holds ‘advantage’ as Gunners face Bayern Munich in Champions League tie

Rio Ferdinand has backed Bayern Munich to win the second leg against Arsenal. He believes the German side will make the most of their home advantage and see off the Gunners.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand claimed that he worries for Arsenal ahead of the second leg in Germany. He added that Harry Kane, a former Tottenham star, knocking the Gunners out in their biggest game of the season would be a new low for the north London club under Mikel Arteta. He said:

"I think it's advantage Bayern Munich. Bayern are at home and have all that experience in Europe. Arsenal could win but it's advantage Bayern for me. Can you imagine if [ex-Tottenham captain] Harry Kane knocks them out of Europe? The biggest game of Arsenal's season is on Wednesday night. If they lose that game, this team will never have been that low under Mikel Arteta. To have a week like this, where you were in control, to then lose control in the league and then you're out of the Champions League… I would worry for Arsenal at that point."

Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with Arsenal last week at the Emirates and go into the game after winning against Koln in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, the Gunners lost at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League and slipped down from the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta confident ahead of Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the game at the Emirates last week and claimed that his side were dominant in the opposition half. He added that they needed to be more careful and not give away cheap goals as UEFA Champions League games are decided by fine margins.

He said:

"I think we started the game really well, we were dominant we played in the opponents' half, we generated some momentum, scored the first goal, and then it's a critical moment of the match, Ben White is in front of Neuer to make it two-nil and we have to put the ball in the back of the net and it becomes a different moment, and then in Champions League you cannot give anything to the opponent. We had given them two goals today and when you have this situation they are going to punish you. The margins are really small in this competition."

Arsenal have lost their last two Champions League visits to the Allianz Arena with the same scoreline, 5-1.

