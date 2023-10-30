"The boy is a joy to watch" - Jurgen Klopp in awe of Liverpool summer signing after 3-0 Nottingham Forest win 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after his stellar performance against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, October 29.

The Reds comfortably beat the Tricky Trees 3-0 at Anfield to remain fourth in the Premier League. Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 31st minute after a shot from Darwin Nunez was saved by Matt Turner and the rebound fell in the Portuguese's path.

Nunez then scored four minutes later from close range from a Szoboszlai cross. The Hungarian midfielder provided another assist in the 77th minute, this time for Mohamed Salah to complete the scoring.

Along with his two assists, Szoboszlai had a 93 percent passing rate, completed three out of four dribbles, and created four chances. He also made 12 recoveries, and one interception and won four out of seven ground duels.

After the game, Klopp lauded the Hungarian's performance, saying (via Yahoo News):

“The boy is a joy to watch with how much he loves to play and how mature he is on the pitch with two assists. You need players that understand the game and he definitely does.”

Having arrived from RB Leipzig for £60 million, Szoboszlai has contributed two goals and two assists in 13 games across competitions for Liverpool.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher offers his prediction for Premier League title race

The Reds have consistently pushed Manchester City for the Premier League title in the last few years but only managed to beat them in the 2019-20 season. City have clinchedn the title five times in the last six years.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher expects the trend to continue and Manchester City to win the title again this season. After City won 3-0 at Manchester United on Sunday, Carragher told Sky Sports:

"That today, a big game, put on a show to let people know how good they are, they are still the team to beat. I think they'll win the league comfortably this season, I do! I don't think Liverpool are quite ready to mount a serious challenge."

He added:

"Arsenal, of course did that last season, and even though they've made a good start, I don't think they are playing as well as this time last season, so I don't think everything is 100 percent there."

Liverpool are fourth in the table, just a point behind Manchester City, who are a further two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal, meanwhile, are second, above City on goals scored.