The brillance of Jurgen Klopp's record-breaking Liverpool

Aayush Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Jurgen Klopp's work at Anfield is nothing less than legendary

366 days ago, 3rd January 2019, the Etihad Stadium, a 2-1 win for Manchester City over Liverpool in a tightly contested and entertaining encounter ended up swinging the Premier League title towards Pep's Guardiola's men. In what was the first defeat of the season for the Reds, City managed to reduce the deficit to four points and ultimately overtake them to defend the trophy. The Citizens managed to win 16 of their 17 matches while Liverpool were held to stalemates in four matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side ended up losing the title by just one point in what can be described as probably the most intense Premier League title race ever. In fact, Liverpool's point tally of 97 points last season is the third-highest in the history of the competition. Only Manchester City's 100 points in 2017-18 and the 98 points in 2018-19 have been better. The Reds managed to get more points than every other title winner ever and would not be wrong to consider themselves extremely unfortunate to not have lifted the title. However, their triumph in the Champions League massively softened the wounds at Anfield.

Moreover, the incredible thing is that since that defeat against Manchester City, Klopp's side has not lost a single game in the league. They have now gone an entire year without facing defeat in England's top division. Only Arsenal (2003-204) and Chelsea (2004-2005) have achieved this remarkable feat. In the 37 matches, Liverpool have won 32 matches and taken a remarkable 101 points.

In fact, since the start of 2018, they have just lost three league games. These defeats have been only in away games against Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City. To put this into context, in the 2019-20 season itself, there is no Premier League team that has lost less than four games. Quite evidently, for the Reds to have gone two years with just three defeats is astonishing to say the least.

Anfield the fortress

Liverpool have dropped points in only one Premier League game so far

Further, the Reds' are unbeaten run at Anfield extends to 51 games. Their last defeat at their iconic home stadium was almost three years ago on 23rd April 2017. The second-highest home streak in Europe's top 5 leagues is Juventus's 29. In England, only Chelsea's run of 85 unbeaten at home from 2004 to 2008 is higher than Liverpool's record.

One stat that causes pain to everyone on the Red side of Merseyside is the fact that they haven't won the league title in 30 years. Ever since the inception of the Premier League, Liverpool have never lifted the trophy. For the 18-time English champions and the second most successful side in the country, that is quite obviously an unpleasing sight.

Although, that is something that is all set to change this season. Klopp's men have taken 58 of a possible 60 points and a victory in their next match would mean that they have made the best-ever start to a Premier League campaign. With a game in hand, they are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City and 14 points above Manchester City. It will take a massive miracle for them to not lift the prestigious Premier League trophy this season and quite frankly there never has been a team has deserved it more.

Klopp is loved by all at Anfield.