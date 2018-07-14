The Chelsea Raid: Who's Likely to Leave this Summer?

Chelsea has officially sacked Antonio Conte and the arrival of Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri looks imminent. Conte is likely not to be the only man leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, with Europe's top clubs lining up, here's a list of Chelsea players who might be absent next season.

Thibaut Courtois

It's no secret that the Belgian keeper has been looking at possible moves away from London and it seems that he may get his wish this summer.

With clubs such as Real Madrid and PSG interested and the 25-year-old looking for Champions League football, it seems to be a logical move. Chelsea has already started looking for his successor and the London side's been linked with Roma's keeper, Alisson, who would cost in the region of £60m.

David Luiz

David Luiz returned to Chelsea in 2016 after a brief two-year stint at French champions, PSG. He fell out of favor with Antonio Conte mid-way through the season and, combined with his ongoing knee problems, meant he struggled to re-establish himself back into the starting line-up.

With Sarri’s arrival looking extremely likely, David Luiz could go the other way to Napoli with many clubs interested in current Senegalese center-back, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Kurt Zouma

Zouma has been on loan at Stoke City and has kept Chelsea’s interest in him despite Stoke being relegated at the end of the season. He signed a new six-year contract in July 2017 but he’ll want to be guaranteed playing time if he is to stay.

This may be hard to come by, however, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger impressing and Daniele Rugani rumored to be arriving from Juventus this summer.

N'Golo Kanté

N’golo Kanté has been a stalwart in Chelsea’s midfield since his arrival from Leicester in 2016 and helped Chelsea to win the Premier League title in 2016/17.

He seldom has a bad game and has also impressed for France at the World Cup in Russia and is looking to pick up a winner’s medal to add to his collection. This, naturally, has drawn interest from abroad with FC Barcelona making him their No.1 target to replace Andres Iniesta. Chelsea will have to fight to keep him but in football money talks and Barcelona have a lot of it.

Willian

Another of Barcelona’s targets is Willian, who has emerged as an alternative to Eden Hazard. Barcelona is reported to have submitted second bid of £53m in an attempt to land the 29-year-old.

He adds needed squad depth to Chelsea so they will try and hold on to him if they can.

Eden Hazard

Hazard has been rumored to be leaving for a while and this summer looks the most likely if it was ever going to happen. He has said he’s open to leaving and if the right club comes knocking Chelsea don’t have the financial power to keep him.

Real Madrid has expressed interest along with Barcelona and is rumored to be preparing a £150m bid for the Belgian to try and replace Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Juventus.

Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi was in inspired form for Borussia Dortmund once loaned from Chelsea in January scoring nine goals in 14 appearances before injury cut his season short. Dortmund will be looking to make his position permanent and are reported to be willing to offer the Blues £50m for the Belgian.

Chelsea might look to keep him but there is no guarantee he will find form again in the Premier League, cashing in may be the best option.