‘’The competition is coming!’ says Cristiano Ronaldo as he gears up for Serie A restart

Cristiano Ronaldo can't wait to get back on the field. The Juventus star has been training day and night for his return to the football field and it seems that he has a message for his competitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted an image of himself training on his Instagram and Twitter handles with the caption. "Monday motivation!💪🏻The Competition is coming."

Monday motivation!💪🏻 The Competition is coming ⚽️😀 pic.twitter.com/mdVq45pz8s — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 8, 2020

Even at the age of 35, Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing himself to the limits. Last week, we got reports that the Portuguese footballer reportedly made a change in his training studs to provide himself better acceleration and grip on the field. This is part of the many changes in his routine Ronaldo has made over the years to keep himself in the fittest state possible.

Che bello essere di nuovo a casa! 🏠

L'allenamento e la partitella a ranghi misti dei bianconeri all'Allianz Stadium ➡️ https://t.co/h44tUJFZWC pic.twitter.com/6LSyO7oTNm — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 5, 2020

Juventus will be taking on AC Milan on the 12th of June in the second leg semi-final fixture of the Coppa Italia and Bologna on the 23rd of June at Renato Dall'Ara in an away fixture as Serie A returns after the temporary suspension due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo started the season a little slowly, he has managed to catch up to his usual numbers very fast. He has scored 21 goals in 22 matches in the Italian league so far. Earlier in the year, Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the Serie A record of scoring in 11 successive games and became the first player in Juventus history to achieve that astonishing feat.

At a stage when most footballers would be slowing down, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to raise the bar. Among his 21 league goals this season, the spectacular headed goal against Sampdoria showcased just how much ahead he is in terms of just fitness when compared to his contemporaries.

Serie A is set to return on the 20th of June, and fans are excited to see league's best player Cristiano Ronaldo back in action. Juventus are currently at the top of the points table, but face some serious threat from Lazio, who are just one point behind them.

Juventus would certainly be seen as the strong favorites to win the league title, which would be their 36th overall and 9th in a row. There were worrying signs for the club, a few weeks ago when couple of their players tested positive for Covid-19 but thankfully, all players have recovered well now, and are ready to get back on the training pitch to help the team beat off competition from Lazio.

When Cristiano Ronaldo steps back onto the field, it will be interesting to see if the Portuguese talisman can carry from where he left off. There is little doubt that Ronaldo is currently in the best shape of his career and it will be a treat for not only Juventus fans, but football fans around the world when the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner returns to the field.