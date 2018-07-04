The Curious Transfer Saga Of Willian Borges da Silva

The Willian transfer saga keeps getting crazier by the day. First, it was reported that the La Liga champions Barcelona were interested in acquiring his services and had made a £50m offer for the same. Later these claims were followed by Chelsea rejecting the bid and asking the Catalan giants to pay a huge fee for his signature. Eventually, the story was followed by a rumour dismissing these claims and stating that Barca were not interested in signing him anymore. The story now is something really different, as there still seems to be an interest from Spain in taking him away from Stamford Bridge.

While the winger is busy playing in the World Cup in Russia representing his national side, the stories continue to pile on. With all these stories going around, there has been a silent interest from Manchester United and former boss Jose Mourinho lurking in the background as well.

With that being said, a new report also added that Willian was really excited to be moving to the Nou Camp and was eager to complete this deal, choosing them over the Red Devils. The west London outfit had taken advantage of this situation and were demanding a fee of £71m from the Spanish side.

Barca were not really interested in paying that kind of money and made a counteroffer to the west London side. The speculations suggested that either Andre Gomes, Rafinha or Paulinho could be part of a swap deal, along with cash.

All three stars are really talented and can help solve some of the problems that the Londoners have been facing within their squad. Chelsea have been trying to get in some solid midfield players, who can help them win the big games.

On the other hand, if Willian does make the move, he will be united with his compatriot Philippe Coutinho in Barca and the duo could really work some magic helping them win the Champions League yet again.

The English giants will not be able to offer the 29-year-old superstar that privilege this season, as they failed to finish in the top four of the league last term. This is one of the main reasons why Conte's time at the Bridge is said to be over.

Though the Blues were never against the sale, this interest from both parties urged them to set a high asking price for him. They haven't yet responded to the new offer made by the Spaniards, though this transfer saga is far from over.

Willian played a vital role in his team's 2-0 win over Mexico and they will be facing Belgium next, in the quarter-final of the tournament. If he can help his team push through to the next round and eventually go all the way, his price tag will seriously shoot up.

Due to this, Barca are trying their best to get a deal done as soon as possible so that Chelsea's demands don't go any higher than what they are already. It will be interesting to see though whether they budge on their asking price of just take the swap deal.