The Curious case of Kyle Walker-Peters

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham lost their first choice right-back this transfer window. When Kieran Trippier left for Atletico, fans wondered why sell Trippier and keep an inconsistent Serge Aurier. But now, what's more curious is the case of Kyle Walker-Peters.

Kyle Walker-Peters in Tottenham Hotspur Training Session

Kyle Walker-Peters was preferred ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold by the English U-20 coach Paul Simpson for the 2017 World Cup. England went on to win their first World Cup since 1966. Trent has since managed to break into the Liverpool squad and is considered a right-back who can become the best in the world. He had the most assists for a right-back across Europe's top five leagues in the 2018-19 season.

But where did Walker-Peters go wrong? Why has he not developed like Alexander-Arnold or his other World Cup teammates Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) or Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)?

The Tottenham academy starlet has more assists than their current first choice right-back Serge Aurier for two seasons in a row, 2017-18 and 2018-19. If that does not surprise you enough, the wonder kid has more assists per game in both season than the much-celebrated Trippier. He managed all this without regular game time at the Club.

Serge Aurier has established himself as first choice Right back at Spurs despite his inconsistency

Trippier, from his 24 appearances in the 2017-18 seasons, registered five assists. He went on to make 27 appearances in the 2018-19 season and registered three assists. Aurier made just 8 appearances in the 2018-19 season and registered two assists. He had another two from 17 appearances in the 2017-18 season. Now that is a total of four assists from 25 appearances prior to this season.

Walker-Peters with a tackle vs Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League

Walker-Peters made just six appearances in the 2018-19 season and just three in the 2017-18 season, but he had three and two assists in those respective seasons. That is at a rate of 0.556 assists per game. In comparison Tottenham's Christian Eriksen has 0.305 assists per game for 2017-18 and 2018-19 combined. Aurier has 0.16 assists per game and Tripper 0.156 per game for the same period.

A full-back should not be judged on his assists stats though. Walker-Peters has managed three Premier League appearances this season (2019-20) due to Aurier's injury concerns. In those games, he has made 2.7 tackles per game, 1.7 clearances, been dribbled past 1.3 times and produced 0.7 blocks per game. He has a foul rate of 0.3 per game and made an average of one interception per game.

Aurier, with 2.0 tackles, 1.0 clearance, 0.3 blocks and 1.5 fouls including a red card against Southampton, has been found wanting in many aspects. His was dribbled past at the same 1.3 times per game Walker-Peters, but one area in which he excels is interceptions, with an average 2.3 per game.

Walker-Peters in deep remorse at the end of a lost cause vs Newcastle United - Premier League

Walker Peters has also made more tackles per game than Tanguy Ndombele (2.6), Moussa Sissoko (0.3), Toby Alderwiereld (1.4), Jan Vertonghen (1.5) , Davinson Sanchez (1.2), Danny Rose (1.5) and Ben Davies (0.7).

His pass completion percentage of 87.6% is also better than Aurier's 80%. Aurier has made 43.8 passes on average per game while Walker-Peters 61.7 so far this season.

Beyond all the stats and figures, Aurier tried to leave Spurs but the club blocked his move. Walker-Peters, on the other hand, is a Tottenham Hotspur fan and an academy product who believes his long-term future is at the club.

In an interview in with the club's official website after the opening weekend's match against Aston Villa, he said: "I was just thinking about how much I love Harry Kane. Honestly, I could have cried on the pitch. It was that sort of emotion as the goal went in. Growing up in Tottenham, I just love the club, so those moments mean just that little bit extra."

With the right-back role still up for grabs, fans will want to see more of Walker-Peters. But, as always, it is Mauricio Pochettino’s call.