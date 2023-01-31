The current situation surrounding Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid: Could the veteran coach be leaving?

Diego Simeone joined Atletico Madrid 11 years ago and has taken them to unimaginable heights in both Spain and Europe. During his tenure, his team was crowned Europa League champions twice and won two La Liga titles.

He also managed to reach the UEFA Champions League final twice in 2014 and 2016 only to get defeated by Real Madrid. Simeone is the highest-paid coach in the football world, ahead of the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and Carlo Ancelloti.

Things have been a bit different for him this season. His team got off to a poor start to the current season as they are fighting for a top-four spot. They are 13 points off league leaders Barcelona.

The 52-year-old also witnessed his team getting humiliated in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season. They managed just one win in a group featuring Porto, Club Brugge, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Simeone has helped Atletico appear as one of the biggest clubs in the world despite a tight budget. He has made some big signings like Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar but failed to utilize them properly. As a result, Felix has left for Chelsea on loan this season.

The manager's over-relying on counter-attacking football and defensive tactics were effective back in the day but it seems like he has lost his touch this season.

Atletico won the league in 2021 and 2014 but their recent defeats against Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga and Copa Del Rey, respectively, have raised a lot of questions. Simeone's job is under threat as most fans want him out.

Simeone is the longest-serving manager in La Liga at the moment. He joined Atletico in 2011 and played for the club across two spells from 1994-1997 and then from 2003-2005. He definitely shares a special bond with the outfit, but it seems like his long association with the club might come to an end in the near future.

What's next for Diego Simeone?

With his departure being the most likely thing to happen at the end of the season, some Premier League clubs might come calling. Tottenham may consider him as a possible replacement for their current manager, Antonio Conte.

Fans might not want to see the veteran coach at their club due to his defensive approach. The Argentine coach could end up in Serie A due to his love for Italy, as he spent a lot of time there as a player.

Wherever he goes next, it would be no exaggeration to say that he changed Atletico's fortunes during his tenure and the fans should be grateful.

