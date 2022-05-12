"The decision is very clear" - Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Liverpool's transfer plans this summer 

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool will stick to their proposed transfer plans, despite Manchester City's marquee signing of Erling Haaland.

The Premier League champions recently announced that they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the Norway international.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



However, in an exclusive column for Caughtoffside, Romano revealed that the Reds would go ahead with their initial plans irrespective of what goes on elsewhere.

''Liverpool will not make any deals that could break their salary structure. The decision is very clear, there will be smart deals as has happened for Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate in recent months and this will not change due to the fact that Man City have signed Haaland.

''The priority is to clarify the situation for Mo Salah’s contract, which is still on stand-by; certainly there is the intention to sign a new important midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the names on the Reds’ list but there is great competition from other top clubs. There has already been direct contact with his agent.

''By the way, the first signing will be Fabio Carvalho: the official announcement is coming in the next few days, Fulham will receive £5m plus £2.7m add-ons. Liverpool want to keep him in the first team, a loan is not planned as of now.''

Erling Haaland's arrival at Manchester City could significantly strengthen Pep Guardiola's side. The club also signed 21-year-old Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez in January from River Plate, where he continued to stay on loan until the end of the season. Alvarez, too, will join the City squad in the summer.

Liverpool's summer transfer activity could hamper their chances of competing with Manchester City

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool and Manchester City are currently embroiled in a battle for domestic supremacy. The two sides are by far the best in England and a case can be made to consider them as the two strongest teams in Europe.

With City having completed Haaland's purchase, the Etihad outfit have become stronger, with their lack of a recognized striker being rectified.

Liverpool FC @LFC Go behind the scenes from Tuesday's comeback win at Villa Park 📽 Go behind the scenes from Tuesday's comeback win at Villa Park 📽

Their strength-in-depth also gives them an edge over Jurgen Klopp's side and the Anfield outfit might have to dip into the market to keep up with the Mancunians.

However, Liverpool have a transfer structure which they will not deviate from, according to Romano.

Furthermore, if they are able to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new deal, it could well be considered a significant achievement, owing to the Egyptian's importance to the team.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar