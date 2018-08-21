The Depth in Manchester City's Squad

Guardiola has a great squad to pick his starting 11 from

Starting their season with a comfortable 2-0 win against Unai Emery's Arsenal and winning their next match against Huddersfield with a dominating scoreline of 6-1, the Premier League champions have taken the first step towards defending their title this season

Riyad Mahrez is the only notable new face in the squad this season. While the other title contenders have brought many new faces to their teams, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are satisfied currently with the depth in the squad.

The depth in the squad is incredible. Here is a brief look at the number of prominent players available to play at different positions.

Goalkeepers

Ederson and Claudio Bravo

Safe hands at City

Ederson Moraes is the first choice keeper for Guardiola at the moment while Bravo might get chances in Cup competitions.

However, the Chilean showed his class in last year's Carabao Cup's quarterfinals against Leicester with his penalty heroics and it is safe to say that City don't have much to worry about for the goalkeeping position currently.

Defenders

Manchester City's Wall

Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy

Club Captain Vincent Kompany has been at the heart of City's defence for a long time now. He and Otamendi are the veterans in the position but the young centre-back combination of Stones and Laporte is the future. Walker and Mendy are the first choice full backs with a more than capable replacement of Danilo who can play on either flank

Midfielders

The newest face in City's midfield

Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez

Perhaps the depth in City's squad is the maximum at its midfield. Fernandinho is the type of holding midfielder any club will love to have. Gundogan and Delph can also play at this position as more traditional central midfielders.

David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne provide the more creative side to the team and they are among the best in the business. At the flanks, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo and the latest signing, Mahrez, are always ready to devastate any defence.

We can only imagine the dilemma Guardiola faces while choosing his midfield players for any game given the quality each of them possesses.

Strikers

South-American Flair at City

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus

All-time top scorer for City and a fan favourite, Sergio Aguero is most often at the end of City's attacking moves. No one is going to forget that title-winning goal against QPR.

However, in Gabriel Jesus, City have a striker who can replace his South American counterpart most effectively. The two can play together as well and we can get a mixture of Brazilian and Argentinian class. Who doesn't want that?