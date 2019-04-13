'The difference is enormous, since a genius does what nobody imagines'- Former Real Madrid boss gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What is the story?

Former Real Madrid boss, Fabio Capello, has hailed Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and explained the difference between a genius and another extraordinary footballer.

In case you didn’t know….

After a decade long rivalry, Ronaldo and Messi are still pushing each other in their quest for greatness. The two of the greatest players in the current era share five-time Ballon d'Or's each. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both these players are depicting their caliber almost every week for their respective teams.

Messi is enjoying one of the best seasons in his career. The 31-year-old Argentine leads in the race for European Golden Shoe with 33 goals, leads the Champions League scoring charts with eight goals and leads the assist charts with 14 assists in the league and 21 in all competitions.

On the other hand, Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer and has taken Italian top flight by storm in his debut season. The Portuguese talisman is one of the top goalscorers and assists providers in the Serie A with 19 goals and 8 assists.

Despite his slow start in the Champions League, Ronaldo portrayed his caliber against Atletico Madrid and Ajax, playing a pivotal role in the attack.

Fabio Capello managed Los Blancos twice in his glittering career, in 1996 and 2006. In a previous interview, Capello stated:

"Ronaldo is an extraordinary footballer, but Messi is a genius. There have been three geniuses in football: Pele, Maradona and Messi."

The heart of the matter…

When asked about Ronaldo and Messi, former Real Madrid manager said as quoted by Marca:

"It's one thing to be an outsider, and another thing, to be a genius. The difference is enormous, since a genius does what nobody imagines."

What’s Next?

Messi missed Barcelona's clash against Huesca but is set to take part when the Blaugrana hosts Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Juventus suffered their 2nd defeat in the Serie A today but Ronaldo will look to continue his majestic form in the Champions League when they host Ajax for the 2nd leg.

