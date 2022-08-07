"The diminutive genius is finding his incredible feet at PSG" - Gary Lineker lauds Lionel Messi's match-winning display in Ligue 1 opener 

Former Barcelona star Gary Lineker has praised Lionel Messi for a bright display in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG's) opening day victory over Clermont Foot in Ligue 1.

The Argentine star netted twice in their 5-0 drubbing of the Lancers while also bagging an assist to start his new season with a bang.

Joining the Parisians on a free transfer from Barcelona last year, Messi came under fire for his inconsistent form last season, netting only six times from 26 French top-flight matches.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 2 goals and an assist for Messi tonight. The diminutive genius is finding his incredible feet at PSG. 2 goals and an assist for Messi tonight. The diminutive genius is finding his incredible feet at PSG.

However, his form in the side has consistently improved over the last few months and now looks to have finally settled in. Lineker was all praise for Messi for his latest exploits. He wrote on Twitter:

"2 goals and an assist for Messi tonight. The diminutive genius is finding his incredible feet at PSG."

Last season, Messi scored more than one goal in a game on the penultimate matchday against Montpellier in a 4-0 victory.

In the new season, it's taken him just the first outing to level the feat, and the 35-year-old also made a brilliant assist for Neymar.

A cheeky no-look backpass put it on the plate for the Brazilian to fire home the opener, and two more goals later, Messi finally got himself on the scoresheet.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LIONEL MESSI BICYCLE KICK FOR HIS BRACE! LIONEL MESSI BICYCLE KICK FOR HIS BRACE! 😱 https://t.co/C4WqVXTOdu

The Argentine latched onto a simple pass from Neymar to tap home PSG's fourth of the evening before netting an eye-popping bicycle kick.

Controlling an incoming cross with his chest, the former Barcelona ace then lunged himself into the air to make contact and buried it, albeit with the help of a slight deflection.

If Messi can keep up this form in the coming months, he could see a productive spell in front of goal and guide his team to new heights this season.

PSG start new season on a high

PSG's new season couldn't have got off to a better start. They put on a five-star display which was capped off by a stunning bicycle kick from Messi.

Although Kylian Mbappe was conspicuous by his absence, Messi and Neymar made sure he wasn't missed on the night.

PSG hit all the right notes at the Stade Gabriel Montpied to secure back-to-back wins in their new season. They had previously beaten Nantes 4-0 in the French Super Cup last weekend.

Christopher Galtier certainly made a good impression early on but the Champions League remains his true test of mettle. It will be worth seeing if he can guide his side to similar wins in Europe.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far