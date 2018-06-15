Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Downfall of Dutch football

Recent failure of Dutch national team and what they have to do next

Varis Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 15 Jun 2018, 11:07 IST
52

Ente

Netherlands started their 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign by demolishing the Spanish team by a scoreline of 5-1 and avenged the loss suffered 4 years back at Soccer city in the 2010 World Cup final. Holland went on to win their group after beating Australia and Chile in the next two fixtures. The Dutch went on to beat Mexico and Costa Rica in the Round of 16 and Quarter Finals respectively. After getting knocked out by Messi's Argentina in the Semi-final, they finished their World Cup campaign on a high after beating hosts Brazil in the Third place play-off.

The Netherlands are often considered as the best team to have never won the World Cup and it is the inconsistency of this team that led to its downfall post the 2014 grand event.

Failing to qualify for Euro 2016 and FIFA World Cup 2018

Enter
Former Netherlands captain after failing to qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup

After finishing third at the 2014 World Cup, it was all downhill for the Oranje . They started their UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a loss against Czech Republic. After a series of disappointing results against teams like Iceland, Turkey and Czech Republic, Holland failed to qualify for the European Championship for the first time since 1984. It came as a huge shock as a team that finished third at the World Cup in 2014 failed to qualify for the expanded 24 team European Championship.

Missing the UEFA Euro 2016 began the decline of Dutch football as their qualifying campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was equally abysmal and after a round of 10 qualifying matches they ended up at 3rd place in their group behind France and Sweden.

The Dutch have always been considered underachievers at major tournaments as they are the only team in the world to have played most number of FIFA World Cup finals (3) without winning it even once. However their recent downswing in form is a cause of concern as after the exit of big players like Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder, there are no potential successors to bring the Oranje back on track. Robin Van Persie and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar who are currently the most experienced players in the squad haven't been called up for national duty since October 2017 and it would be safe to say that their international careers are at their last legs. The rest of the squad is relatively inexperienced as the Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk who has only 19 appearances for his national side was made captain by newly appointed manager Ronald Koeman in March 2018.

The future and reconstruction of Total Football


Enter
Netherlands Head Coach Ronald Koeman

From here the Dutch have to forget about recent results and need to focus on building a strong squad for the future. Holland need to bring in fresh talent and inculcate the total football ideology into them from an early age. The current squad consists of players such as Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum and Van Dijk who are individually great players but aren't able to put up a team performance together.

Later this year the inaugural season of UEFA Nations League will take place that'll be played on the pattern of domestic football leagues with promotion and relegation of teams. Netherlands are grouped with Germany and France in League A and it will be a great test for the Dutch to avoid relegation in this group of death.

It is high time that Cruyff's disciple Koeman reinstates effective total football as currently it is becoming a hindrance for the Dutch. Total football requires extensive technical skills and players with well defined roles in the team for it to work out.

There has been a slight improvement in the team's performance after Koeman took over as the Dutch beat European champions Portugal 3-0 in March and recently played a 1-1 draw against Italy away from home.

FIFA WC 2018 Netherlands Football Arjen Robben Virgil van Dijk Ronald Koeman
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #28 Robin van...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 1978 - The Unfair Home Advantage
RELATED STORY
10 mistakes football managers would correct if they had a...
RELATED STORY
#NoMatterWhat - 5 attacking players who changed the way...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #29 Arie Haan:...
RELATED STORY
10 stars who retired from football too early
RELATED STORY
8 of the best photos in football history
RELATED STORY
7 football crazy fans who have become legends
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #21 Giovanni van...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Today EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Today MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Today POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Tomorrow ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Tomorrow PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us