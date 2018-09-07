12 English players playing outside of the UK

Frane Selak FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.80K // 07 Sep 2018, 10:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Duke Of Cambridge Hosts Reception For The Under-20 England Football Team

England is the current U17 and U20 World Champions. These two titles have never been won before by the footballing nation and are great indications of the improvement of the average English player.

As a result, Europe has taken an extra interest in getting this new English talent out of the Premier League and into their clubs. Let's have a look at some of the English players plying their trade somewhere other than Great Britan.

#1 Johnathan Panzo (AS Monaco)

Panzo signing for Monaco

17-year-old center-back Panzo left Chelsea for the Principality by signing for AS Monaco this summer. Panzo was ever present in the English backline as he and his teammates became U17 World Champions in India.

#2 Jadon Sancho(Borussia Dortmund)

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - International Champions Cup 2018

Pep Guardiola omitted Jadon Sancho from his Manchester City pre-season tour last year and Sancho responded by signing for Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

Since then, Sancho left the U17 World Cup to make his Bundesliga debut. In his first season in Germany, Sancho started games, scored a goal and assisted his BVB teammates. There are many who believe he is even ready for the senior national team.

1 / 6 NEXT