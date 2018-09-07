Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

12 English players playing outside of the UK

Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.80K   //    07 Sep 2018, 10:11 IST

The Duke Of Cambridge Hosts Reception For The Under-20 England Football Team
The Duke Of Cambridge Hosts Reception For The Under-20 England Football Team

England is the current U17 and U20 World Champions. These two titles have never been won before by the footballing nation and are great indications of the improvement of the average English player.

As a result, Europe has taken an extra interest in getting this new English talent out of the Premier League and into their clubs. Let's have a look at some of the English players plying their trade somewhere other than Great Britan.

#1 Johnathan Panzo (AS Monaco)

Panzo signing for Monaco
Panzo signing for Monaco

17-year-old center-back Panzo left Chelsea for the Principality by signing for AS Monaco this summer. Panzo was ever present in the English backline as he and his teammates became U17 World Champions in India.

#2 Jadon Sancho(Borussia Dortmund)

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - International Champions Cup 2018
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - International Champions Cup 2018

Pep Guardiola omitted Jadon Sancho from his Manchester City pre-season tour last year and Sancho responded by signing for Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

Since then, Sancho left the U17 World Cup to make his Bundesliga debut. In his first season in Germany, Sancho started games, scored a goal and assisted his BVB teammates. There are many who believe he is even ready for the senior national team.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Arsenal Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players struggling at the moment
RELATED STORY
10 most influential personalities of English football
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar picks the 2 Premier League clubs he would...
RELATED STORY
Rating the EPL Transfer Window of Top Clubs 
RELATED STORY
5 players who were never booked
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal, 22 March 2014: Where are those Blues...
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us