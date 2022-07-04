“The f*****g guy manages time now” – Dani Alves reacts to comments made by coach following reports about his next club after Barcelona exit

Dani Alves has reacted angrily to comments from a coach following his departure from Barcelona.

The 39-year-old full-back played 17 times for the Blaugrana last season following six seasons away from the club, but is now looking for a new club after his contract at the Camp Nou expired.

Footballinfinite7 @FI7FOOTBALL

• João Cancelo - 11.25 (p90)

• Kyle Walker - 10.82 (p90)

• 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗔𝗹𝘃𝗲𝘀 - 𝟭𝟬.𝟭𝟵 (𝗽𝟵𝟬)

• T.A.A - 9.37 (p90)

• Jordi Alba - 9.36 (p90)

However, the legendary full-back did enough during his latest spell in Catalonia to prove he is still capable of playing at a high level. He has now been linked with Mexican side Tigres.

Tigres coach Miguel Herrera has though ruled out a move for the veteran Brazilian as he stated as per Marca:

"I try to rejuvenate the squad, who would not like to have Dani Alves, but having a player of that age is more for the name and media than for what he gives on the pitch. I love Dani but the one who played with Pep Guardiola, today with his age is one more bombshell of a name than for the time he can help us, maybe he will play a good tournament."

Alves brutally hit back at those comments from the manager, as he took to Twitter to state:

“The f*****g guy manages time now!!”

Dani Alves weighs up options following Barcelona departure

The former Brazil captain has earned a record 42 major trophies during his extraordinary career and has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

As he approaches 40, Alves is still attracting interest from big clubs in South America, with GOAL reporting that Paranaense, Fluminese and some Mexican sides are all part of the queue to snap up the legend.

Alves is however wary of joining a Brazilian side following his previous stint in Sao Paulo, who reportedly still owe him £3.1 million, which is being paid in monthly installments.

Paranaense are currently in discussions with Alves, with the side one step away from the Copa Libertadores. Fluminese also want to sign the attacking right-back, but the Rio de Janeiro outfit may struggle to afford the defender's high wages.

Alves still has hope of playing in the Qatar World Cup later this year, having played in Brazil's previous three international encounters.

