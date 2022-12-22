The five English clubs to have won the most games on Boxing Day

The Premier League took a pause last month, a week before the World Cup in Qatar, and is set to return on 26 December. The 26th is known as Boxing Day in the United Kingdom. Boxing Day was initially meant to be a holiday to give gifts to the poor, but in recent times it is an opportunity for people to go shopping and enjoy the day after Christmas.

The Premier League has always held games during Boxing Day and is part of the festivities and culture within England now. Fans use the day off to go and support their teams and it is part of the festive weekend. Mentioned below are five Premier League clubs that have the most wins on the 26th. There are the usual names but also some surprise inclusions.

#5 Manchester City - 43 wins on Boxing Day

Erling Haaland

Manchester City, in recent seasons, have turned their fortunes around on Boxing Day and are one of the top performers. The fact that they have 40 losses to their name is a reflection of the progress they have made since their takeover. Last year they beat Leicester by six goals to three at the Etihad, but this season they don't play until the 28th and won't be able to add to their tally.

Manchester City @ManCity



#ManCity The best of the action from a breathless encounter at the Etihad! The best of the action from a breathless encounter at the Etihad! 🎥#ManCity https://t.co/Jar7fzL0Dg

Erling Haaland is raring to go after a month of rest, while Julian Alvarez is returning to the club a World Cup winner. The future looks bright for Pep Guardiola and company as they aim to leapfrog Arsenal in the title race. The New Year will bring several tough tests for the team, and Leeds United away from home as the first game back will pose a challenge as well.

#4 Everton - 43 wins on Boxing Day

Frank Lampard

Everton have played a total of 93 games on Boxing Day and have won 43 of those games. In 2021 their Boxing Day game against Burnley was postponed due to Covid cases and was played in April as opposed to Boxing Day. This year, Everton welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Goodison Park, who have a new manager at the helm in Julen Lopetegui.

Everton @Everton 26 December 2018

Burnley 1-5 Everton



This Boxing Day, it's our turn to host! 26 December 2018Burnley 1-5 EvertonThis Boxing Day, it's our turn to host! #EVEBUR ⏪ 26 December 2018🌹 Burnley 1-5 Everton 🔵This Boxing Day, it's our turn to host! #EVEBUR https://t.co/TiddcHM7FB

Frank Lampard has Everton sitting 17th in the Premier League after 15 games, but the break should have helped some of his players recover. Everton are a historic club who are looking to return to the top half of the table. Frank Lampard has done well to motivate the players, and with it being a home game and right after Christmas, this clash should be an entertaining one.

#3 Liverpool - 43 wins on Boxing Day

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are one of the greatest teamsin English football, and since 2015 and the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, their fortunes have changed dramatically. They have 43 wins on Boxing Day but failed to add to the tally last season after their game against Leeds United was postponed. This year Liverpool travel to Unai Emery's Aston Vila on the 26th.

Liverpool FC @LFC goals

A

Another no-look finish from Bobby



On Boxing Day last year... goals @trentaa98 stunnerAnother no-look finish from BobbyOn Boxing Day last year... 5⃣ goals A @trentaa98 stunner 👏 Another no-look finish from Bobby 👀 On Boxing Day last year... 👇 https://t.co/UeJYkkbUkr

Liverpool sit sixth in the table, having played 14 games, and are looking to go again after a poor start to the season. The club are also up for sale, and it would be more appealing to prospective players and owners alike if it sat within the top four by the end of the season. The race will be tough, and Villa away is not going to be an easy restart.

#2 Aston Villa - 46 wins on Boxing Day

Unai Emery

Aston Villa have a good record of wins on Boxing Day with 46, but they have found it tough to collect three points in recent years. Last year, they welcomed Chelsea to Villa Park on the 26th of December but lost by three goals to one. This year they welcome Liverpool, but under Unai Emery's management and the considering the restart, there should be more positivity.

Villa sit 12th in the table, and Emery's appointment before the World Cup lifted the doom and gloom that surrounded Steven Gerrard's final weeks. Villa have money to spend and back the manager, and there is optimism that they will challenge for a place in the top 10 after the season resumes. Interesting times ahead for the legendary club.

#1 Manchester United - 51 games

Erik Ten Hag

With 51 wins on Boxing Day, Manchester United are the Premier League team that have won the most times on the 26th of December. Last year, they failed to add to the tally because they played their game on the 27th. There will be no fixture for Manchester United this season either because they play Nottingham Forest on the 27th.

B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Five years ago today, Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave us this treat on Boxing Day 🦂(via @ManUtd Five years ago today, Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave us this treat on Boxing Day 🦂(via @ManUtd)https://t.co/LzeXzOjRF6

Erik ten Hag has the club sitting fifth in the table and fighting for a spot in the top four. With Cristiano Ronaldo having left the club, the team can now focus on football and avoid controversies off the pitch. Every season the top four race becomes a harder one to win, and this season the inclusion of Newcastle United means that there are more participants.

Poll : 0 votes