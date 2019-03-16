5 talking points ahead of Fulham vs Liverpool

Karishma J FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 82 // 16 Mar 2019, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Premier League’s match day 31 will not see many matches this weekend due to the FA cup fixtures. It, though, could play to Liverpool’s advantage as they could look forward to putting pressure on League leader Manchester City with a win over Fulham.

With only 7 games remaining, Liverpool’s title quest is on the line and Fulham’s chances to stay in the Premier League seem to be diminishing. It’s a battle of title contenders vs relegation candidates this Sunday as we take a look at the five big talking points ahead of Fulham vs Liverpool.

#1 – Keeping up the Bayern momentum

Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Liverpool is on a high right now. And why not? They’ve recently beaten Bayern Munich in their own stadium at the Allianz Arena. After a stalemate at Anfield, Bayern seemed to be in the driving seat until a brace from Sadio Mané and a header from Virgil Van Dijk saw Bayern knocked out of the Champions League.

Liverpool will be riding on that very momentum as they travel to Fulham. They’d be itching to show their opponents that they are not only facing the title chasers but also the quarter finalists of the Champions League. Keeping up the momentum from the Bayern match is only going to work in Liverpool’s favour.

#2 – Man (é) of the hour

Mane is on fire at the moment

8 goals in his last 8 Premier League games and currently is the Premier League top goal scorer with 16 goals excluding penalties, Sadio Mané is on a roll this season. Often in the shadow of his Egyptian teammate, Sadio Mané this season, is leaving no stone unturned.

Braces in back to back matches, has Mané becoming a key player for Liverpool. With Fulham already suffering back to back losses over quite a long period of time now, the Senegalese would be their biggest headache. He is the man who is changing the game these days. Mané is the man of the hour for Liverpool.

#3 – Pressure on Manchester City

Manchester City v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Advertisement

Due to the FA cup fixtures, the Premier League will be having only 5 matches this weekend and the remaining ones will be played after the International break. Liverpool could very well take advantage of this as they play before the League leaders Manchester City.

In case of victory over Fulham, they would definitely be putting pressure on Manchester City who themselves have to face Fulham after their FA cup match against Swansea and after the International break. Liverpool could see themselves sitting on top of the table solely until City plays next.

#4 – Relegation fear

Leicester City v Fulham FC - Premier League

Fulham are currently sitting on 19th place in the Premier League table and are 13 points off from saving themselves from relegation. Right now, it seems very difficult to get out of the relegation battle for Fulham but beating Liverpool could be a start for them.

Having sacked Claudio Ranieri, the team hasn’t improved much under caretaker manager Scott Parker. A fresh start against Liverpool could see Fulham with renewed hope if not for this season, then certainly for them to return back to the Premier League in a season or two.

#5 – The 'fatigue' advantage

Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Having just played Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Liverpool would no doubt be feeling the fatigue of playing after just a few days. And that’s the very thing of which Fulham can take advantage of. Liverpool could look forward to making a few changes to rest a few players and especially in the case of fatigue and injuries with captain Jordan Henderson in midfield being prime.

But if Liverpool have their sight on the Premier League title, they will probably have to approach the Fulham game with the same intensity. A few changes could be made but not a total change as Fulham would be looking forward to taking advantage of the changes and especially of the fatigue.

On paper, Liverpool are clear favorites of mauling over Fulham but in this race to the title and the relegation battle anything and everything can happen. Liverpool cannot take Fulham lightly and need to keep the momentum up with a win in order to be the Champions at the end of the season.

Advertisement