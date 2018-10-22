×
The top 5 teams who have made surprisingly good starts to the season

Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
266   //    22 Oct 2018, 17:08 IST

Howe's Bournemouth have started the season on fire
Howe's Bournemouth have started the season on fire

The beginning of a new season brings its fair share of weirdness. With only a few games played so far, a team could find themselves in a surprising position in the table just by stringing a handful of good results together.

This season, especially, has seen an unusual number of teams put together surprising runs of good form, while traditional powerhouses such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have stuttered.

It’s these runs that give fans the hope that this season could be extraordinary. Their time near the top of the table may prove to be brief, but there’s an unquestionable sense of giddiness in seeing an unexpected team up with the big boys.

And as Leicester proved in 2015/16, these good starts can sometimes lead to something miraculous.

The season is still young, but now is a good time to celebrate the teams defying expectation. Here are just 5 of those teams from Europe’s biggest leagues:

Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth find themselves at 6th ahead of Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth find themselves at 6th ahead of Manchester United

The top of the Premier League has already taken on a familiar look, with five members of the so-called “top six” occupying the first five spots in the table. But in sixth place, just four points off fourth-placed Tottenham sits Bournemouth.

Bournemouth has been a steady mid-table presence since coming up from the Championship in 2015. After surviving against in the odds in their first season, they've managed respectable 9th and 12th placed finishes while still using many of the players that got them promoted in the first place.

There’s always a sense Bournemouth will plummet down the table eventually, but they continue to defy those expectations. Five wins from their opening nine games this season, including an impressive 16 goals scored (the same as Liverpool in 2nd) suggests this group of players are playing their best football.

Europe may be a step too far given the quality at the top of the Premier League, but Eddie Howe’s team are a good watch. Wherever they end up, they’ll entertain all the way. 

Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
A freelance writer who was written for These Football Times and the Daily Cannon. Occasionally a freelance supporter who escapes into Spanish football. Hoping for the best for the Arsenal. Find my more creative and unorthodox stories about football at www.footballfromthearmchair.com.
