"The foundation of our team" - Liverpool superstar hails Jurgen Klopp's impact as a coach and a human being 

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has heaped praise on manager Jurgen Klopp, hailing him as the glue that holds the team together.

Under Klopp’s tutelage, Liverpool have slowly and steadily re-emerged as one of the best teams in Europe. With the German tactician at the helm, the Reds have already bagged a Champions League trophy (2018-19) and a Premier League (2019-20) title, among other honors.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss could go down in history by helping Liverpool become the first English team to win a quadruple at the end of the season.

The Merseyside giants, who have already won the League Cup, currently find themselves only a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. They are also in the FA Cup final, where they will face Chelsea on 14 May. On the continental front, the Anfield outfit will lock horns with Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals.

Ahead of Wednesday’s (27 April) semi-final first leg at Anfield, UEFA asked Klopp’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson to share his thoughts on his manager. The Brazilian said:

“He [Klopp] is the key figure in our squad. He is the foundation of our team. He is the one who started it all. Our mentality is just like his. He chose all the players in the team, signed most of them, and brought most of them here. And [Klopp isn't just a key figure in this team] because of his qualities as a coach, but also because of the type of person he is, his character.”

Alisson also shared how Klopp has kept the 19-time English champions united and grounded. The custodian added:

“He is the person who keeps us united, and who is responsible for reminding us in the decisive moments of how strong we are together and united, and he is also the one keeping our feet on the ground, so we're not distracted by the good results that we have been getting over the past few years.”

Jurgen Klopp’s substitutions seal win for Liverpool in Merseyside derby

Liverpool and Everton renewed their local rivalry in front of a packed Anfield crowd on Sunday afternoon (24 April). The visitors frustrated the title chasers in the first half, disrupting their flow and stopping them from playing their natural game. Much to the disappointment of the Reds faithful, the hosts failed to force their way through and went into the half-time break without finding the back of the net.

A quarter of an hour into the second half, Jurgen Klopp brought on Divock Origi and Luis Diaz from the bench, replacing Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, respectively. The impact was immediate.

Origi helped Mohamed Salah engineer some space and assist Andy Robertson’s 62nd-minute opener. In the 85th minute, Diaz’s overhead kick attempt turned into an assist for Origi, who headed home from close range to seal a 2-0 win.

Following Sunday’s display, Klopp once again showed why his team are running for the quadruple and why he is hailed as one of the best managers in the world.

