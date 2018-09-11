The French Revolution in the Bundesliga

Kingsley Coman

In the last 20 years, France has won two World Cups, two European Championships, an under 17 World Cup and an under 20 World Cup. This is a remarkable achievement especially for a country that constantly produces and loses several top talents when a player decides to represent a different nation later in his career.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Juventus' Medhi Benatia, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly are all examples of top players born in France but have chosen to represent other national teams at senior level. Despite this, France is still able to achieve incredible results.

There are several reasons that are given for France's ability to produce droves of exceptional players - a large immigrant population, the popularity of street football in the inner city of Paris, the development of French academies and Clairefontaine.

However, there is another unique characteristic of French football that is different from other big nations. French players appear much more willing to leave their country for first-team football.

France's footballers are strongly represented in all of Europe's top leagues because of this. In the Premier League, the Serie A and La Liga, French citizens are often one of the top represented nationalities.

In Germany, this was not always the case, but today, France has the most players in the Bundesliga behind only Germany and Austria. Top young French talents are flocking to Germany more than ever before.

France now boasts a whopping 22 players in the German Bundesliga. This is a massive jump considering that number was just 6 players as recently in the 2014/2015 season. Franck Ribéry has seemed to inspire a whole new generation of German-based French footballers.

Is there another Ousmane Dembélé in Germany?

Let's have a look at 10 players that are part of the French Revolution in the German top flight.

#1 Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso

The newly crowned World Champion had a successful debut season in the Bundesliga as he was part of a Bayern team that won its 6th league title in a row. Tolisso moved to Bayern Munich at the end of the 2016-17 season from Lyon.

#2 Dan-Axel Zagadou

Dan-Axel Zagadou

A 19-year-old French youth team captain, Zagadou left the PSG academy to find a home at Westfalenstadion at the end of the 2016-17 season.

#3 Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano is a 19-year central defender who is also a French youth international and already one of RB Leipzig star players. Developed in Red Bull football network, Upamecano joined Leipzig after spending two years in Austria with Red Bull affiliate teams.

#4 Mickaël Cuisance

Mickaël Cuisance in the Bundesliga

Talented teenager Mickaël Cuisance, who has played for France at every youth level, is on a mission to make the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfield his own.

#5 Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard celebrates after scoring in the World Cup

The second World Cup winner on this list needs no introduction. Stuttgart's centre-back turned national team right back, was a starter for France as Les Bleus lifted the coveted trophy for the second time.

#6 Alassane Pléa

Alassane Pléa

The centre-forward rejected a host of other European teams to join the Bundesliga and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Plea is yet another French youth team product who is coming off a 20-plus goal season at Nice.

#7 Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman

The former PSG and Juventus winger was unfortunate to miss out of France's summer party but there is no denying his skill. An outrageous dribbler at times, Coman is seen as the direct replacement for Franck Ribéry at Bayern.

#8 Sébastien Haller

Sébastien Haller

The forward had a very successful first season with Frankfurt, picking up silverware in the process. Haller has never played for the French senior team but has played youth national team football since the U16s.

#9 Abdou Diallo

Diallo at Mainz 05

France's U21 captain, Diallo had a just one season at Mainz before the big boys of German football came calling. Diallo signed a 5-year deal with Dortmund this summer.

#10 Jean-Kévin Augustin

Jean-Kévin Augustin

The former PSG youngster is a natural goal scorer with bags of pace. Augustin's potential like most of the players on this list is sky high. He has started this season with purpose, scoring in his first two league games. RB Leipzig also has fellow French youth team prospects Ibrahima Konaté and new addition Nordi Mukiele.