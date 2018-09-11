Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The French Revolution in the Bundesliga 

Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
156   //    11 Sep 2018, 10:41 IST

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga
Kingsley Coman

In the last 20 years, France has won two World Cups, two European Championships, an under 17 World Cup and an under 20 World Cup. This is a remarkable achievement especially for a country that constantly produces and loses several top talents when a player decides to represent a different nation later in his career.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Juventus' Medhi Benatia, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly are all examples of top players born in France but have chosen to represent other national teams at senior level. Despite this, France is still able to achieve incredible results.

There are several reasons that are given for France's ability to produce droves of exceptional players - a large immigrant population, the popularity of street football in the inner city of Paris, the development of French academies and Clairefontaine.

However, there is another unique characteristic of French football that is different from other big nations. French players appear much more willing to leave their country for first-team football.

France's footballers are strongly represented in all of Europe's top leagues because of this. In the Premier League, the Serie A and La Liga, French citizens are often one of the top represented nationalities.

In Germany, this was not always the case, but today, France has the most players in the Bundesliga behind only Germany and Austria. Top young French talents are flocking to Germany more than ever before.

France now boasts a whopping 22 players in the German Bundesliga. This is a massive jump considering that number was just 6 players as recently in the 2014/2015 season. Franck Ribéry has seemed to inspire a whole new generation of German-based French footballers.

Is there another Ousmane Dembélé in Germany?

Let's have a look at 10 players that are part of the French Revolution in the German top flight.

#1 Corentin Tolisso

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg
Corentin Tolisso

The newly crowned World Champion had a successful debut season in the Bundesliga as he was part of a Bayern team that won its 6th league title in a row. Tolisso moved to Bayern Munich at the end of the 2016-17 season from Lyon.

#2 Dan-Axel Zagadou

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League
Dan-Axel Zagadou

A 19-year-old French youth team captain, Zagadou left the PSG academy to find a home at Westfalenstadion at the end of the 2016-17 season.

#3 Dayot Upamecano


FC Porto v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League
Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano is a 19-year central defender who is also a French youth international and already one of RB Leipzig star players. Developed in Red Bull football network, Upamecano joined Leipzig after spending two years in Austria with Red Bull affiliate teams.

#4 Mickaël Cuisance

Mickaël Cuisance in the Bundesliga
Mickaël Cuisance in the Bundesliga

Talented teenager Mickaël Cuisance, who has played for France at every youth level, is on a mission to make the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfield his own.

#5 Benjamin Pavard

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Benjamin Pavard celebrates after scoring in the World Cup

The second World Cup winner on this list needs no introduction. Stuttgart's centre-back turned national team right back, was a starter for France as Les Bleus lifted the coveted trophy for the second time.

#6 Alassane Pléa 


Lazio Roma v OGC Nice - UEFA Europa League
Alassane Pléa

The centre-forward rejected a host of other European teams to join the Bundesliga and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Plea is yet another French youth team product who is coming off a 20-plus goal season at Nice.

#7 Kingsley Coman

Celtic FC v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League
Kingsley Coman

The former PSG and Juventus winger was unfortunate to miss out of France's summer party but there is no denying his skill. An outrageous dribbler at times, Coman is seen as the direct replacement for Franck Ribéry at Bayern.

#8 Sébastien Haller

FC Utrecht v FC Twente - Eredivisie
Sébastien Haller

The forward had a very successful first season with Frankfurt, picking up silverware in the process. Haller has never played for the French senior team but has played youth national team football since the U16s.

#9 Abdou Diallo

Diallo at Mainz 05
Diallo at Mainz 05

France's U21 captain, Diallo had a just one season at Mainz before the big boys of German football came calling. Diallo signed a 5-year deal with Dortmund this summer.

#10 Jean-Kévin Augustin

FC Grimma v RB Leipzig - Pre Season Friendly Match
Jean-Kévin Augustin

The former PSG youngster is a natural goal scorer with bags of pace. Augustin's potential like most of the players on this list is sky high. He has started this season with purpose, scoring in his first two league games. RB Leipzig also has fellow French youth team prospects Ibrahima Konaté and new addition Nordi Mukiele.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football FC Bayern Munich Football Franck Ribery Ousmane Dembele Bundesliga Teams
Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Bundesliga 2017-18: End-of-Season Stats Round-up (Part 2)
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga: 5 Young Players to Watch Out For in the...
RELATED STORY
Mario Gotze - The forgotten 'next big thing'
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga Official Fantasy: Top 7 players to sign
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could break Bayern Munich's dominance next...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
10 Football teams with the best fans in the World
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 3
15 Sep BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15 Sep BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
15 Sep RB- HAN 07:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Hannover 96
15 Sep MAI AUG 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Augsburg
15 Sep WOL HER 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC
15 Sep FOR HOF 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim
15 Sep BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
16 Sep WER NUR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg
16 Sep FRE STU 09:30 PM Freiburg vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us