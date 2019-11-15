The Future of Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell

Last season, Teemu Pukki had an explosive season and his career-best. He won the golden boot and Championship player of the season scoring 29 goals. This excellent form helped Norwich City win the Championship and get promoted automatically to the Premier League. A lot of questions have been raised about whether Teemu Pukki can transform his Championship form into the Premier League.

At the start of the season, Teemu Pukki has proved his doubters wrong scoring 6 goals in 5 games. He has also scored against some notable opponents like Chelsea and in an amazing 3 - 2 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City. His deadly and intelligent movement combined with the fantastic vision and passing of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell has allowed Pukki to shine. His movement has helped him score goals and also free spaces up for his teammates to run into. His link-up play has also been very good as he is good at finding space and then giving the ball to his teammates near the final third.

Despite his crazy form at the start of the season, Teemu Pukki right now is struggling to score. He hasn't scored a goal in his last 7 appearances in the Premier League. This is very worrying for Pukki, however, he isn't the only one to blame for it because Norwich overall has, recently, been quite poor offensively.

Norwich is struggling to earn points this season and are looking like serious relegation candidates especially, after a disastrous loss to rock bottom Watford, who couldn't manage a single win until their game against Norwich. Despite his poor form recently, Teemu Pukki is still a very good player and he is too good to go back down to the Championship. So he has to start searching for a new club that can suit his ambitions and level of play.

The first club that Teemu Pukki could sign for is Borussia Dortmund. Since the departure of their star striker, Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund lacked a presence in the box and a consistent goal scorer that can score them 20 goals every season. Teemu Pukki is exactly that. His movement will let Dortmund's creative players such as Marco Reus and Axel Witsel pass the ball into him and also it will open spaces up for Dortmund's lethal wingers. However, he may not be quite at the level that is required to play for one of the top clubs in Europe.

So, another possible destination for the Finnish international is the Amsterdam based club, Ajax. With Dusan Tadic getting older and older, Ajax needs immediate replacement. Someone that can provide the movement and link-up play that Tadic has offered for Ajax. Pukki's movement is lethal and dangerous which will help Ajax's lethal wingers get involved. Also, Ajax has a great supply that comes from their star midfielders, Ziyech and Van De Beek. However, Ajax isn't a big enough club anymore and don't meet Pukki's ambitions.

The perfect destination for the former Schalke man is As Roma. With Edin Dzeko aged 34 and his career coming to an end. Roma needs a replacement that can provide the goal-scoring threat that Dzeko has offered. Roma is a big enough club to meet Pukki's ambitions and he has players that he can link up with like, Lorenzo Pellegrini and more.

In conclusion, Teemu Pukki has to find a new club that can fire his ambitions and allow him to play at a bigger level than Norwich. Roma is the perfect club for Pukki. It suits his style of play and is a big enough club for him to enjoy it.