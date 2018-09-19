Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The greatest Chelsea XI of the last decade (2008-2018)

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.79K   //    19 Sep 2018, 00:55 IST

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League
Chelsea – 2016/17 Premier League champions

Unlike Manchester United or Liverpool, Chelsea does not have a very rich history when it comes to trophies. Most of their success has come after the arrival of Roman Abramovich. Having said that the last decade or so has been nothing short of spectacular for Chelsea.

They have won three premier league trophies as well as a champions league. Added to that they have also been very successful in cup competitions. In this period (2008 - 2018) they have seen great managers such as Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Roberto Di Matteo and so on. Added to that Chelsea fans have watched some great players at Stamford Bridge over the years.

We look at the best Chelsea eleven from the last 10 years.

Disclaimer - This list is highly subjective and has nothing to do with any statistics or trophies won.

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

Swansea City v Chelsea - Premier League
Petr Cech training at Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois was good for Chelsea but no way was he going to take the place of Petr Cech.

Cech in the time he spent at Chelsea recorded 494 appearances and kept 228 clean sheets, which is a premier league record as of now(2018).

In 2006, Cech had a terrible head injury which could have potentially ended his life. Fortunately, Cech recovered from it and ended up coming back to play football. Since that injury Cech plays with his now iconic headgear.

Over the years, Cech has made some game-winning saves to help Chelsea win trophies. He was the hero of Chelsea's champions league campaign in 2011-12. He stopped penalties from Messi, Robben, Schweinstagger, and Olic in the process of winning Chelsea the champions league.

Unfortunately, Cech was too good a keeper to play second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois and so he eventually decided to leave Chelsea.

While Cech may not play for Arsenal he is forever etched in the memories of every Chelsea fan. He is one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game and a legend for Chelsea football club.

Substitute - Thibaut Courtois

