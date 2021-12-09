Greatest foreign Arsenal XI of all time

The Arsenal faithful often revisit their past with great pride and, given the exploits that lie buried, it must make for an experience worth relishing. The good old days of Highbury are nothing short of a fairytale, often remembered with great joy.

Arsenal had some truly revolutionary managers at the helm who steered the club to successful titles. The Gunners were blessed with an equally killer bunch of troops that led the fight with their on-field displays.

Arsenal have a history of recruiting lesser known talents from foreign territory

When Arsene Wenger arrived, the philosophy at the club changed. Arsenal were now investing in talented youngsters who hadn't proven themselves on the big stage, but were full of potential.

It is not new to see clubs being made to overpay by a decent margin for the signature of native players. English players in the Premier League are often valued much higher than their performances suggest simply due to their nationality. Arsenal have looked to various other leagues in Europe to spot top talent and bring them home.

Although some of these signings have failed to work out, some of Arsenal's greatest ever players have been signed from abroad. Without much wait, let's unveil the best foreign Arsenal XI of all time.

GK: Jens Lehmann

Wigan Athletic v Arsenal - Barclays Premier Reserve League

It is often said that the best goalkeepers are mentalists by nature. There's a natural instinct kicking in regularly from within them. Although this may be just a stereotype, Jens Lehmann surely had these qualities in the right amount.

The German goalkeeper had to fill in the boots vacated by David Seaman and he fit in like they were always meant for him. An animated character, Lehmann ensured his team felt the heat and the responsibility to keep a clean sheet from behind.

GoonerNick @nickvann1987__ 🔴⚪️ Some of the best moments from Jens Lehmann in an Arsenal shirt 💯⚪️🔴 🔴⚪️ Some of the best moments from Jens Lehmann in an Arsenal shirt 💯⚪️🔴 https://t.co/QLPhgLiMiU

He was often spotted shouting at the backline, keeping them on their toes and aware of the opposition's movement. The German was extremely passionate and was never afraid of putting his body in front of a flying knee or a venomous strike. The Arsenal goalie was an authoritative figure and commanded his penalty box like a boss.

In his first season he won the Premier League and became part of the famous Invincibles. However, the Arsenal legend's career is sometimes remembered with a sour taste for his red card in the 2006 Champions League final after a challenge on Samuel Eto'o.

LB: Nacho Monreal

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

It definitely isn't the most glorious name to start with, given the pedigree of those that follow, but it that was Nacho Monreal for you. The Spaniard arrived at Arsenal in a deadline day deal worth €10m in January 2013. Though he started as a back-up for Kieran Gibbs, Monreal soon became a regular starter.

For most of his Arsenal career, that did not change. There was nothing spectacular about him, but there were no loopholes either. He was a top professional who could be counted on in both good and bad times by the manager. The left-back built a reputation for being consistent and solid.

GOAL @goal 4️⃣ years ago, Nacho Monreal helped put Arsenal in the FA Cup final with his off foot 🔥 4️⃣ years ago, Nacho Monreal helped put Arsenal in the FA Cup final with his off foot 🔥 https://t.co/x3eIWhLqs2

During his six-and-a-half year stay at the Emirates, Monreal won three FA Cups and contributed 10 goals and 20 assists. He was also quick to spot an opportunity to race down the track and get involved with the final third. But that never came at the cost of fragile defending.

CB: Kolo Toure

FA Cup Semi-Final - Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers

If there was one man who did everything on his trial day to NOT get a contract from Arsenal, it would have to be Kolo Toure. The ever-so likable defender was told not to tackle anybody during the training session on his audition day. What did he do then, you ask?

He went ahead and tackled Arsenal's two most important players, Thierry Henry and Denis Bergkamp! But he wasn't done there. He put his potential boss, Arsene Wenger, on the medical table with a tackle too! The Frenchman went ahead and signed him the next day anyway.

Toure was a complete package of enthusiasm, excitement, hunger and desire and none of that dipped in the 327 appearances he made for Arsenal. The Ivorian was an ever-present figure at the heart of defense for the Invincible squad during the 2003/04 season.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb 😭🤣 Jose Mourinho calling former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure chubby! 😭🤣 Jose Mourinho calling former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure chubby! https://t.co/FucQ5Mw9uy

His pace was remarkable and he was not afraid to get in the way of shots or have a tussle with the strongest of strikers. He was crucial to the Gunners' Champions League campaign of 2005/06 as they kept 10 consecutive clean sheets.

He scored the all-important goal against Villarreal in the semi-final that sent them through to the final. The scorer of the last goal at Highbury was simply brilliant both as a footballer and as a human being.

CB: Laurent Koscielny

Arsenal v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

It might be a controversial pick for some given that many branded Laurent Koscielny a "good riddance" when he left the club. The defender went on strike in 2019, refusing to join the pre-season tour and leaving Arsenal for Bordeux under heated circumstances.

Ditch the recency bias and the little grudge held against Koscielny, and it is clear to see that he was one of the most important Arsenal players of the last decade. The former France international is the highest scoring Gunners defender of all time with his 27 goals in 353 appearances.

Ayush @GunnerrGabriel Big game player✔️

Clutch goals✔️

Best CB in arsenal history ✔️

Not an alcoholic ✔️

IT REALLY IS LAURENT KOSCIELNY FC. Big game player✔️Clutch goals✔️Best CB in arsenal history ✔️Not an alcoholic ✔️IT REALLY IS LAURENT KOSCIELNY FC. https://t.co/CABYiAtNTl

In what was a tumultuous period when Arsenal continued to feature a choatic rearguard, Koscielny brought in stability and calm. His leadership and self-awareness made him a worthy holder of the captain's armband.

The 36-year old used to back himself while committing tackles and aerial duels when he wore the Arsenal outfit and had spells when he was absolutely dominant.

RB: Bacary Sagna

Arsenal v Napoli - Emirates Cup

There are many players who left Arsenal for other big clubs. There was always something dramatic when a Gunners player moved to Chelsea or a Manchester club. Remember a certain Robin van Persie and Emmaneul Adebayor?

Well, Bacary Sagna resides on the other extreme of that spectrum, invoking the least bitter feelings from the Arsenal faithful. It was going to be difficult to wear the No.3 shirt vacated by Ashley Cole, but the Frenchman rose to the challenge. During his seven-year stay at Arsenal, the right-back made 284 appearances for the club.

Le Classique @LeClassiquePod No.26: Bacary Sagna. A strong challenger for the worst hair of the top 50, but that should not detract from what a wonderful servant Sagna was to both #Arsenal and #ManCity . Fast, powerful and a good guy on the pitch @Sagnaofficial No.26: Bacary Sagna. A strong challenger for the worst hair of the top 50, but that should not detract from what a wonderful servant Sagna was to both #Arsenal and #ManCity. Fast, powerful and a good guy on the pitch @Sagnaofficial https://t.co/aFZBuDMumA

He was always very committed in both his offensive and defensive actions and a normal day for Sagna involved relentless running up and down the touchline. Even under the most intense pressure, the right-back never lost possession of the ball easily or due to recklessness.

The France international's aerial prowess was not talked about enough but he was as solid as anyone on the field and fiercely competitive. Sagna made the PFA team of the year in 2008 and 2010 in his Arsenal days.

