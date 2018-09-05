Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The impressive XI of players out on loan from Chelsea

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Feature
4.47K   //    05 Sep 2018, 18:28 IST

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League
There are currently 40 players away from Chelsea on loan

Chelsea have become known in recent years for sending players out on loan all over Europe. There are currently 40 players away from Stamford Bridge, ranging from players who have come through Chelsea’s academy, and big money signings. 

It has become a theme in recent years for Chelsea to have more players out on loan than they have in their first team squad. It has been a system that Chelsea have used consistently in recent years, with youth players going out to gain experience. However, it has also seen players sent out for the season, only to be sold in the summer for a profit. 

Of the players who have been out on loan, Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne have all gone on to be top players, but not at Chelsea. One of the few players we have seen success after returning to Stamford Bridge was Victor Moses, who after a few spells away, became a key player under Antonio Conte.

One test of the system will be the future of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, before impressing for England at the World Cup. He has returned to Chelsea this year, but is yet to make a real impact.

Here is an XI made up of players out on loan from Chelsea this season. 

Jamal Blackman (Leeds United)

Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship
Blackman spent last season with Sheffield United

Chelsea currently have four goalkeepers away from the club on loan. 35-year-old Eduardo is away at Vitesse on loan, Bradley Collins is at Burton Albion, while the best performing of the lot so far this season has been Nathan Baxter at Yeovil Town. However, the most talented of the ‘keepers out on loan is Jamal Blackman, who is spending the season with Championship side Leeds United. He has been made to wait for his opportunity with Leeds but made his debut last month in a Carabao Cup game with Bolton Wanderers. 

Ola Aina (Torino) 

Aina has appeared three times in the Premier League for Chelsea, but it seems that his best chance of impressing is away from Stamford Bridge this season. Having spent last season with Hull City, Aina has moved to Italy this summer to spend the season with Serie A side Torino. He will have to work hard for game time this season, but has already made three league appearances, and will hope to build on that.

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
