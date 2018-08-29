Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Arsenal

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
9.35K   //    29 Aug 2018, 20:06 IST

Arsenal have sold players to rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea
Arsenal have sold players to rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea

Arsenal were once one of the most feared teams in Europe but over the years, they’ve become a spent force.

The Gunners went through a long trophy barren spell under Arsene Wenger and as a result, they lost several key players to rival clubs. For example, Kolo Toure, Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy joined rivals Manchester City in recent years.

Arsenal have not just sold their players to Manchester City. A player has left Arsenal to play for one of Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester United in the last one year!

The Gunners have sold a plethora of players in recent years and we can name a squad, let alone a starting XI. Some of the players were sold because they no longer wanted to be at Arsenal and others because Arsenal deemed them not good enough.

So here is an Arsenal XI featuring only players they’ve sold/released and are currently active. Also, certain players have been preferred above others because of the quality of the team and league they play in. 

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Szczesny won the Premier League Golden Glove with Arsenal
Szczesny won the Premier League Golden Glove with Arsenal

Wojciech Szczęsny is a product of the Arsenal academy and the Pole made his debut in September 2009. During his debut season, Wenger had big things to say about the player.

"We have identified Wojciech as a future great, great goalkeeper.”
"I really believe in him that he will one day be Arsenal's number one. He has all the qualities you want from a goalkeeper."

Szczesny became Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper during the 2010/11 season and went on to play 181 games of the club. In 2013/14, he shared the Premier League Golden Glove with Petr Cech.

The Pole made a few high profile mistakes during the 2014/15 season and was later caught smoking in the dressing room. He was first dropped for David Ospina and later loaned to AS Roma for two consecutive seasons.

At Roma, he became one of the best keepers in the Serie A and his performance earned him a permanent move to Juventus before the 2017/18 season. He’s now Juventus’ first-choice goalkeeper following the departure of Gianluigi Buffon.

Honourable mention: Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

1 / 5 NEXT
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
