Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The incredible starting XI of players sold by Chelsea

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
22.97K   //    19 Aug 2018, 15:54 IST

Belgium's superstars all played for Chelsea at some point
Belgium's superstars all played for Chelsea at some point

Chelsea have an interesting transfer policy which is rarely used by Premier League clubs. They buy players at a very young age and send them out on loan to develop. If these players perform well during their loan stint, then they may have a chance of playing for the first team in the future.

The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku were all signed at a very young age before they were loaned out for regular playing time.

The Blues also have an academy that has produced a lot of promising youngsters but their pathway into the first team is not easy given the quality of Chelsea’s squad. Chelsea’s academy team have won the FA Youth Cup seven times in the last nine seasons including the last five in a row!

A plethora of talented youngsters were contracted to Chelsea before they moved elsewhere to further their ambitions.

When you take such players into consideration and also some notable senior players Chelsea have sold in recent years, you get a pool of players big enough to make a side capable of winning the Premier League.

On that note, take a look at this incredible XI featuring players sold/released by the Blues in recent years and are currently active.

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Courtois left Chelsea to join Real Madrid
Courtois left Chelsea to join Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois is one of the few players who benefitted from Chelsea’s loan policy. He joined Chelsea in 2011 aged 19 and immediately went on loan to Atletico Madrid as a replacement for David De Gea.

Courtois was on loan at Atletico Madrid for three seasons during which he played 154 games, won four titles including the league title and he also claimed the Zamora Trophy twice.

The Belgian returned to Chelsea as their first choice goalkeeper before the 2014/15 season. In the four seasons that followed he played 154 games, won four more titles including the Premier League on two occasions.

Courtois left Chelsea in the summer to join Real Madrid for £35m and Chelsea replaced him with Kepa Arrizabalaga for a world record transfer fee.

Honourable mentions - Petr Cech (Arsenal) and Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth)

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Romelu Lukaku Mohamed Salah Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10 Chelsea Transfer News
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
Chelsea Sold XI
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea regrets selling
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should not have sold
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: How Chelsea might line up this season.
RELATED STORY
5 players who were sold for ridiculously cheap fees
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who impressed the most during pre-season
RELATED STORY
5 players who rejected a transfer to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us