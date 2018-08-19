The incredible starting XI of players sold by Chelsea

Belgium's superstars all played for Chelsea at some point

Chelsea have an interesting transfer policy which is rarely used by Premier League clubs. They buy players at a very young age and send them out on loan to develop. If these players perform well during their loan stint, then they may have a chance of playing for the first team in the future.

The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku were all signed at a very young age before they were loaned out for regular playing time.

The Blues also have an academy that has produced a lot of promising youngsters but their pathway into the first team is not easy given the quality of Chelsea’s squad. Chelsea’s academy team have won the FA Youth Cup seven times in the last nine seasons including the last five in a row!

A plethora of talented youngsters were contracted to Chelsea before they moved elsewhere to further their ambitions.

When you take such players into consideration and also some notable senior players Chelsea have sold in recent years, you get a pool of players big enough to make a side capable of winning the Premier League.

On that note, take a look at this incredible XI featuring players sold/released by the Blues in recent years and are currently active.

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Courtois left Chelsea to join Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois is one of the few players who benefitted from Chelsea’s loan policy. He joined Chelsea in 2011 aged 19 and immediately went on loan to Atletico Madrid as a replacement for David De Gea.

Courtois was on loan at Atletico Madrid for three seasons during which he played 154 games, won four titles including the league title and he also claimed the Zamora Trophy twice.

The Belgian returned to Chelsea as their first choice goalkeeper before the 2014/15 season. In the four seasons that followed he played 154 games, won four more titles including the Premier League on two occasions.

Courtois left Chelsea in the summer to join Real Madrid for £35m and Chelsea replaced him with Kepa Arrizabalaga for a world record transfer fee.

Honourable mentions - Petr Cech (Arsenal) and Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth)

