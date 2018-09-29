Incredible XI of Players who never won the Champions League

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 366 // 29 Sep 2018, 00:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is the ultimate football prize in European Club Football and every footballer playing in Europe dreams of lifting the fabled trophy at least once in his lifetime. Playing in the Champions League is a great honour in itself and every season, clubs in all the top leagues in Europe vie for the craved champions league spots. Sadly, the tournament is not for everyone to participate in.

Only the best among the different leagues compete among themselves to earn the right to be the Champions of the Champions – the Champions League winner.

Since its inception in the 1992/93 season, the trophy has been lifted by some famous names in football. Many of them had the privilege of winning the tournament more than once as well – some for different clubs, some for the same club. A Champions League trophy adds glitter and glamour to every footballer’s CV; it is a testimonial of his qualities.

However, there are some great players who have never won the trophy in their careers. Many have not even reached the finals in their lifetime and while the lack of a Champions League winner’s medal does not put their legendary status in world football under any doubt, it is definitely a glaring miss from their trophy cabinet.

As such, we look at the best possible starting XI of players who have never won the trophy in their career, an incredible team that would give any World XI a run for their money.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon has been very close to the trophy on a few occasions, but could not win it

Gianluigi Buffon deserves a Champions League trophy and it is hard to believe that the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner with Italy has not won the prestigious trophy yet.

His incredible career is crammed with trophies, records and fabulous achievements, including 2 UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the year, 3 Best European Goalkeeper awards, FIFA World Cup Yashin Award and the incredible treble – IFFHAS Best Goalkeeper of the decade, IFFHAS Best Goalkeeper of the last 25 years and IFFHAS Best Goalkeeper of the 21st Century.

He also has 5 IFFHAS World’s Best Goalkeeper award. Yet, he was unlucky not to win the Champions League.

Buffon appeared in the Champions League final 3 times but was defeated by Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid. This summer, he moved to PSG and will be hoping that he can finally break his Champions League jinx with the French side. The Italian is one of only three players in the world to have appeared in 3 Champions League finals without winning the trophy.

1 / 6 NEXT