Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Incredible XI of Players who never won the Champions League

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
366   //    29 Sep 2018, 00:55 IST

UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw
UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is the ultimate football prize in European Club Football and every footballer playing in Europe dreams of lifting the fabled trophy at least once in his lifetime. Playing in the Champions League is a great honour in itself and every season, clubs in all the top leagues in Europe vie for the craved champions league spots. Sadly, the tournament is not for everyone to participate in.

Only the best among the different leagues compete among themselves to earn the right to be the Champions of the Champions – the Champions League winner.

Since its inception in the 1992/93 season, the trophy has been lifted by some famous names in football. Many of them had the privilege of winning the tournament more than once as well – some for different clubs, some for the same club. A Champions League trophy adds glitter and glamour to every footballer’s CV; it is a testimonial of his qualities.

However, there are some great players who have never won the trophy in their careers. Many have not even reached the finals in their lifetime and while the lack of a Champions League winner’s medal does not put their legendary status in world football under any doubt, it is definitely a glaring miss from their trophy cabinet.

As such, we look at the best possible starting XI of players who have never won the trophy in their career, an incredible team that would give any World XI a run for their money.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Buffon has been very close to the trophy on a few occasions, but could not win it

Gianluigi Buffon deserves a Champions League trophy and it is hard to believe that the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner with Italy has not won the prestigious trophy yet.

His incredible career is crammed with trophies, records and fabulous achievements, including 2 UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the year, 3 Best European Goalkeeper awards, FIFA World Cup Yashin Award and the incredible treble – IFFHAS Best Goalkeeper of the decade, IFFHAS Best Goalkeeper of the last 25 years and IFFHAS Best Goalkeeper of the 21st Century.

He also has 5 IFFHAS World’s Best Goalkeeper award. Yet, he was unlucky not to win the Champions League.

Buffon appeared in the Champions League final 3 times but was defeated by Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid. This summer, he moved to PSG and will be hoping that he can finally break his Champions League jinx with the French side. The Italian is one of only three players in the world to have appeared in 3 Champions League finals without winning the trophy.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Gianluigi Buffon Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Will he miss a Champions League return...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players who never won the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 intriguing fixtures from the first week of the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Anatomy of the groups - Part 2
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is sent off on...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Terry Phelan: Juventus Must Play as a Team...
RELATED STORY
Precedence: The reason behind Juventus's quest for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us