Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The mayhem at St James Park

Kashyap Saraiya
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
264   //    18 Sep 2018, 22:00 IST

Enter cap
Fans showing their outrage towards their owner

Michael James Wallace Ashley is a British billionaire retail entrepreneur in the sporting goods market. He is also the owner of Newcastle United after paying around £135 million to buy the club in 2007 from their long-term chairman and owner Sir John Hall.

Newcastle United may have one of the best managers in the world, but even Rafa Benitez couldn't do anything if the club's owner is least interested in the club. Here is the fact that will perhaps prove my statement above, the club record signing is still Micheal Owen from Real Madrid in 2005 for 16.8 m. Yes, you read that right. 2005 which means since Ashley took over Newcastle haven't broken their transfer record.

Last season when they finished 10th in the Premier League things started to look better for them as fans expected a transfer window that will at least earn them a place in Europa League.

But that didn't happen, and surprisingly they didn't even spend as much as they profited from the players they sold.

<p>

As expected Newcastle now are currently sitting in the relegation zone in the 19th place. Chaos is erupting among their fans as they don't know what Ashley wants. He is trying to sell the club obviously make him a profit, and indeed, someone who is interested in rebuilding the club can take over.

Although the rumours are that he is trying to sell the club, these rumours are the same since 2014.

The worst is yet to come if things are not solved by January 2019. I really don't even think Rafa will stay at the club because if Newcastle might be relegated again and they sack him, not many clubs would like to hire a manager who lead his side into relegation.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Newcastle United Football Jonjo Shelvey Michael Owen Rafael Benitez Leisure Reading
Kashyap Saraiya
CONTRIBUTOR
football enthusiast
3 Matches Arsenal Would Keep In Mind As They Visit St...
RELATED STORY
Not just another stroll in the St. James Park.
RELATED STORY
3 crucial factors that could decide the outcome of...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United: A Falling Castle?
RELATED STORY
Why Salomon Rondon will take the Premier League by storm...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's probable XI vs Newcastle United  
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal won against Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
After loss to Arsenal, Newcastle United set their sights...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Bright moments fade quickly for...
RELATED STORY
5 English football ground names and their history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us