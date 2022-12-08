"The mentality is crucial" - Arrigo Sacchi fires transfer warning to AC Milan amid links to Chelsea attacker

Legendary Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi has claimed that Chelsea ace Hakim Ziyech has the technical quality to help AC Milan but is unsure of his mental resilience.

Serie A holders AC Milan have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Ziyech. Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that the Rossoneri are prepared to lodge their opening bid for the Morocco international. The club reportedly wish to sign him on loan in January with an option to make his stay permanent for a €15 million fee in the summer of 2023.

Speaking to Gazetta, Sacchi lauded the Moroccan for his display against Spain in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but thought he’d slowed down at club level.

“I watched him against Spain. He has technique and pace. I must admit that many thought he’d become a champion when he was at Ajax, but he has slowed down a little, he is not always among the starters at Chelsea,” the former AC Milan coach said.

“He is very fast, he can play in any of the three roles behind the center forward. He used to play on the left at Ajax, but he can adapt anywhere. He must have enthusiasm, team spirit and motivation.”

When asked whether or not Ziyech could be a good addition to Milan, Sacchi emphasized the importance of having the right mentality.

“I repeat, he has quality, but the technique is not the only thing a player needs to succeed. The mentality is crucial,” he added.

“I don’t know Ziyech personally, so I can’t judge him. I trust Maldini, Pioli and Massara who have gotten very few things wrong so far. If they are convinced that he can be useful, then they should go for him.”

Ziyech, who joined the Blues for a €40 million fee from Ajax in 2020, has played only nine times in the 2022-23 season, failing to score even once. He, however, has been in admirable form for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring once and claiming an assist in four games.

Chelsea leading the race to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan in January. It has been reported that the Serie A giants require €60 million to balance the books in June. Selling the in-form right-wingback, who was valued at £50 million (€57.90 million) before the World Cup, could allow them to make up the deficit.

Dumfries has fired on all cylinders for Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was at his best against USA in the round of 16, where he scored once and provided two assists to take Holland to a 3-1 victory.

