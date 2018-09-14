4 Most Entertaining Games of the Premier League Season in each Gameweek so far

Kris K FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

With the first international break of the new season coming to an end, attention now shifts back to league matters. In the Premier League, some teams will look to maintain their strong starts achieved prior to the international break while some will look to build up the points and begin their ascent up the league table. Then there is West Ham United who will look to register their first point of the season despite a difficult run of fixtures against Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United.

So far we have witnessed some dominant performances and some shocking results. We have seen the emergence of some players as difference-makers and the regression of some star players. We have had new signings fit in seamlessly and others yet to make an appearance. Still, there is so much more to come from the competition this season.

As we await the resumption of the Premier League, let's take a look back at the most exciting games we have had thus far.

Matchday 1: Wolves 2-2 Everton

Richarlison was the star man on his Everton debut

Wolves and Everton served up what was arguably the most entertaining game of the opening weekend of the 2018/2019 season. Premier League new boys Wolves, who gained promotion after winning the Championship in impressive fashion, looked to get their campaign off to a positive start. Everton on their part was looking to start brightly under the stewardship of new manager Marco Silva.

It was Everton who would silence a noisy home crowd when record signing Richarlison pounced to score from close range in the 17th minute.

The away side would, however, shoot themselves in the foot minutes before halftime as defender Phil Jagielka saw red for a lunging challenge on Diogo Jota. Adding insult to injury, Ruben Neves stepped up to score a sublime freekick into the top corner.

Both sides had a couple of missed chances after the break but it was the 10-men who would strike again in the 67th minute as Richarlison again provided a neat finish after a lovely move involving Cenk Tosun.

The Toffees looked to hold on for the three points while still continuing to offer a threat going forward. Ultimately they settled for the point as with ten minutes to go, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez nodding a Neves cross past keeper Jordan Pickford for his debut goal.

