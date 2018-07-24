The Most Expensive Premier League Starting XI

Neil Juneja

Premier League

Here's a fact: The Premier League is the richest football league in the world.

According to the 'Forbes' List Of The Most Valuable Clubs In The World', eight out of the top 20 teams are playing in the Premier League.

Manchester United is at the very top of these rankings with a revenue of $850 million. The other English clubs that make the list are: Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United & Leicester City.

To further substantiate the riches of the Premier League, let's look at TV broadcasting rights.

On account of its global popularity, the Premier League invites exorbitant bidding for its broadcasting rights. The latest deal is yet to be announced. However, if reports are to be believed, the league is looking for an increase in its current £5.14 billion domestic television deal.

That's a lot of money. And that's one of the main reasons why clubs in the Premier League can spend some crazy money players.

Yes, crazy. There's no better word to describe today's hyper-inflated transfer market.

Last season, Manchester City broke the record of having the most expensive squad that football has ever seen. They spent €878 million on roughly 25 players. That's approximately € 35 million per player.

Manchester City wasn't the only Premier League team that splashed the cash last season. The other-side of Manchester wasn't too far behind either.

The 2017-2018 squad of Manchester United was the third most expensive football squad in the world- worth £ 747 million.

Just to put the Premier League's riches into perspective again; here's another alarming statistic. Six other Premier League squads were worth more than €200 million last season. Forget the big names now.

Everton's squad was worth €365 million. Southampton's squad was worth €229 million. Even a team such as Crystal Palace, who were fighting for relegation last year, had a squad that was worth €225 million.

Hence, it should come as no surprise to find out that the Premier League is home to some of the most expensive footballers in the world.

The most expensive Premier League XI will be playing the 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Allison Becker (Liverpool) - £67 million

Allison Becker-Liverpool's new number 1

Not so long ago, Allison Becker was made the world's most expensive goalkeeper. To get him that title, Liverpool had to pay Roma £67 million to bring him to Anfield. The transfer fee that Liverpool have paid for Allison comfortably surpasses the fee paid by Manchester City last season to sign Ederson from Benfica. Before his move to Liverpool, Allison's future had entailed a lot of discussion. At one point in time, he was very strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid. After having a fantastic season at Roma, the higher-ups at Roma knew that his departure was soon coming. Having established that fact, it went on to become a case of getting the most value out of him. At the end of the day, his world-record fee transfer to Liverpool made everyone happy: Roma, Liverpool & the almighty Kops.

