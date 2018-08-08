5 Most Shocking Last-Minute EPL Transfers

Fernando Torres

The last few days of the transfer window are much akin to the anticipation of Christmas. Ardent football dads set up football-specific nativity scenes, kids scribble their wish lists all over Twitter, and all of a sudden everyone starts praying to the Gods they’ve neglected for the other 364 days of the year.

With a single signing, clubs have the ability to invigorate a fan base and create a winning team.

But like Christmas, not every gift you find waiting for you in the morning is expected. Here are some of the most shocking last-minute EPL transfer in recent memory.

#5 Robinho to Manchester City

The Abu Dhabi United Group announced their takeover of Manchester City in 2008 with the purchase of Robinho from Real Madrid on the last day of the transfer window. In a deal that shocked the sporting world, Robinho turned down Chelsea in favor of an upstart club that wasn’t even the best team in its own city.

The £32.5 million transfer would mean that Robinho would now be combining with the likes of Martin Petrov and Stephen Ireland instead of Guti and Wesley Sneijder. His debut match would see him score a free kick against Chelsea, the team he snubbed for City.

The game would prove indicative of the team’s form as they played beautiful football yet couldn’t keep themselves from leaking goals. Despite basically signing a new starting XI (Bridge, Bellamy, de Jong, Kompany, Zabaleta.) Manchester City would only amass 50 points, finishing in 10th place.

1 / 5 NEXT