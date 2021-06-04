The Netherlands vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

The Netherlands are set to play host to Georgia at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday for an international friendly game.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Steve Clarke's Scotland yesterday at the Estadio Algarve. Goals from Oostende centre-back Jack Hendry and Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet for Scotland were canceled out by a brace from Lyon forward Memphis Depay for the Netherlands.

Georgia, on the other hand, beat Mirel Radoi's Romania 2-1 yesterday at the Ilie Oana Stadium. Second-half goals from Seraing forward Georges Mikautadze and Cartagena midfielder Giorgi Aburjania sealed the deal for Willy Sagnol's Georgia, who had Rotor Volgograd centre-back Solomon Kvirkvelia sent off in the second-half.

Universitatea Craiova attacker Andrei Ivan scored the consolation goal for Romania, who had FCSB forward Florin Tanase sent off in the first-half.

The Netherlands vs Georgia Head-to-Head

This is the first time Georgia and the Netherlands will face each other.

The Netherlands form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Georgia form guide: W-D-L-L-D

The Netherlands vs Georgia Team News

The Netherlands

The Netherlands manager Frank de Boer has named the 26-man squad for the Euros. Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon attacker Memphis Depay have all been named. There could be a potential debut for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is unavailable due to COVID-19, while Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has opted to not play at the tournament to recover from a serious injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jasper Cillessen

Georgia

Meanwhile, Georgia have included Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Davit Khocholava, Lech Poznan midfielder Nika Kvekveskiri and APOEL forward Tornike Okriashvili. Locomotive Tbilisi goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Samgurali Tshkaltubo forward Sergo Kukhianidze could earn their debut caps. Rotor Volgograd centre-back Solomon Kvirkvelia is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Solomon Kvirkvelia

The Netherlands vs Georgia Predicted XI

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg, Joel Veltman, Jurrien Timber, Stefan de Vrij, Patrick van Aanholt, Donny van de Beek, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Wout Weghorst, Quincy Promes

Georgia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Giorgi Loria, Otar Kakabadze, Guram Kashia, Davit Khocholava, Guram Giorbelidze, Levan Shengelia, Nika Kvekveskiri, Murtaz Daushvili, Giorgi Aburjania, Saba Lobzhanidze, Budu Zivzivadze

The Netherlands vs Georgia Prediction

Questions still linger over the Netherlands, and inconsistent performances have not helped their cause. Manager Frank de Boer has come under criticism for his tactics, and he will be under immense pressure to get it right at the Euros.

Georgia, on the other hand, will be the underdogs. Willy Sagnol's side have some talented young players who could cause trouble to the Dutch defence.

The Netherlands should be able to win here.

Prediction: The Netherlands 2-0 Georgia

