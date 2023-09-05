The Netherlands vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th September 2023

The Netherlands are set to play Greece at the Philips Stadion on Thursday in the qualification round of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Italy in their most recent game. Goals from Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco, midfielder Davide Frattesi and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa secured the win for Italy. Ajax attacker Steven Bergwijn and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored the goals for the Netherlands.

Greece, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to France in their most recent game. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game. Greece had centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off in the second half.

The Netherlands vs Greece Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the Netherlands have won seven games, lost one and drawn one.

Dutch attacker Donyell Malen has managed two goals in three Bundesliga starts for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons has managed five goal contributions in three league starts for RB Leipzig.

Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis has managed six goal contributions in three league starts for AZ Alkmaar.

The Netherlands vs Greece Prediction

The Netherlands, as usual, don't lack talent. Manager Ronald Koeman has named a strong squad, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo all called up.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven has enjoyed a good start to the season, and could potentially make a debut for the Koeman's side. Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman could make their debuts as well.

Greece, on the other hand, have named a strong squad as well. Centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos moved to West Ham United from Stuttgart this summer for €20 million, and he is regarded as a potential star. Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has been included, while AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who has been a consistent goalscorer in the Eredivisie, is there as well.

Greece have named a fairly experienced squad, with only one uncapped player, goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis. The likes of Tasos Bakasetas and Giorgos Tzavellas will be tasked with providing guidance to the younger players.

We expect the Netherlands to win.

Prediction: The Netherlands 2-0 Greece

The Netherlands vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - The Netherlands to win

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: The Netherlands to keep a clean sheet - Yes