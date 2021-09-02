The Netherlands vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Netherlands are set to play Montenegro at the Philips Stadion on Saturday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Stale Solbakken's Norway yesterday. A goal from Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Braut Haaland for Norway was cancelled out by a goal from Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen for the Netherlands.

Montenegro, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Senol Gunes' Turkey yesterday. First-half goals from Marseille winger Cengiz Under and Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici for Turkey was cancelled out by goals from Lazio right-back Adam Marusic and FCSB left-back Risto Radunovic for Montenegro.

The Netherlands vs Montenegro Head-to-Head

The Netherlands and Montenegro have not faced each other in an official fixture.

The Netherlands form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Montenegro form guide: D-L-D-L-W

The Netherlands vs Montenegro Team News

The Netherlands

The Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has named a strong squad. Ajax stars like Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Ryan Gravenberch and Steven Berghuis have been included, alongside Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt, the Barcelona duo of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

There could be potential debuts for PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Joel Drommel, Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and Ajax defender Devyne Rensch.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🦁 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 for the upcoming matches against Norway, Montenegro & Turkey!#WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/pERcQpfE3N — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) August 27, 2021

Montenegro

Meanwhile, Montenegro have named Birmingham City goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, Atletico Madrid centre-back Stefan Savic, Lazio right-back Adam Marusic, Levante midfielder Nikola Vukcevic and Astana striker Fatos Beciraj in the squad.

There could be debuts for Rudar Pljevlja goalkeeper Jasmin Agovic and Sutjeska Niksic defender Meldin Dreskovic.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands vs Montenegro Predicted XI

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Felt good to lead the boys out there again but we have loads of things to work on. We need 2 big results now for the remaining games. First up in Eindhoven on Saturday, see you all there!🦁🧡 pic.twitter.com/M3mD7R9dYV — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 1, 2021

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Milan Mijatovic, Marko Vesovic, Stefan Savic, Igor Vujacic, Zarko Tomasevic, Adam Marusic, Aleksandar Scekic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Sead Haksabanovic, Uros Durdevic, Drasko Bozovic

The Netherlands vs Montenegro Prediction

The Netherlands endured a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, and have appointed the veteran Louis van Gaal as the manager. The former Manchester United boss is now in his third stint as the manager of the Dutch national team, and his appointment has been received well.

Montenegro, on the other hand, have experienced players like Stefan Savic and Milan Mijatovic in the squad. Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabanovic could prove to be crucial against the Netherlands.

The Dutch should win here.

Prediction: The Netherlands 2-0 Montenegro

Edited by Abhinav Anand