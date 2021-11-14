The Netherlands vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Netherlands are set to play Norway at De Kuip on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Miodrag Radulovic's Montenegro. A brace from Barcelona forward Memphis Depay for the Netherlands was cancelled out by goals from Boavista midfielder Ilija Vukotic and Vozdovac striker Nikola Vujnovic for Montenegro.

Norway, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Dainis Kazakevics' Latvia. The likes of Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth were unable to find the net against Latvia.

The Netherlands vs Norway Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the Netherlands hold the advantage. They have won nine games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Braut Haaland for Norway was cancelled out by a goal from Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Norway form guide: D-W-D-W-W

The Netherlands vs Norway Team News

The Netherlands

The Netherlands will be without the Ajax duo of Jurrien Timber and Steven Berghuis, as well as PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Joel Drommel.

Despite this, they have a good squad to work with. Liverpool's star centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Ajax utility man Daley Blind, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Barcelona stars Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay and Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen have all been included.

There could be a potential debut for Augsburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Injured: Joel Drommel, Steven Berghuis, Jurrien Timber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norway

Meanwhile, Norway too will be missing some players. Brentford centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, Bodo/Glimt left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Viking forward Veton Berisha and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland are all out injured.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, Feyenoord right-back Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth have all been included.

There could be a potential debut for Lillestrom striker Thomas Lehne Olsen.

Injured: Kristoffer Ajer, Erling Braut Haaland, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Veton Berisha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands vs Norway Predicted XI

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jasper Cillessen, Devyne Rensch, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Arnaut Danjuma

Norway Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Stefan Strandberg, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Birger Meling, Mats Moller Daehli, Mathias Normann, Martin Odegaard, Jens Petter Hauge, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Alexander Sorloth

The Netherlands vs Norway Prediction

The Netherlands blew a two goal advantage against Montenegro, and manager Louis van Gaal will certainly not be happy with the final result. The Dutch have made progress under his management, but games like these display that they are still major chinks in their armour.

Norway, on the other hand, will be missing their talismanic superstar Erling Haaland. Martin Odegaard is the other big name in the squad, and the Arsenal man has endured a slow start to the season with Arsenal.

The Netherlands should win.

Prediction: The Netherlands 2-1 Norway

Edited by Abhinav Anand