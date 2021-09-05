The Netherlands vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Netherlands are set to play Turkey at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Miodrag Radulovic's Montenegro yesterday. A brace from Barcelona forward Memphis Depay and goals from Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo ensured victory for Louis van Gaal's the Netherlands.

Turkey, on the other hand, beat Julio Cesar Ribas' Gibraltar 3-0 yesterday. Second-half goals from Galatasaray forward Halil Dervisoglu, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Besiktas striker Kenan Karaman sealed the deal for Senol Gunes' Turkey.

The Netherlands vs Turkey Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. The Netherlands have won five games, lost four and drawn four.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Turkey beating the Netherlands 4-2. A hat-trick from Lille striker Burak Yilmaz and a goal from midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu secured the win for Turkey. Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and striker Luuk de Jong scored the consolation goals for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Turkey form guide: W-D-L-L-L

The Netherlands vs Turkey Team News

The Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has named a strong squad. Ajax's versatile defender Daley Blind, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, the Barcelona duo of Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong and Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Joel Drommel and Ajax defender Devyne Rensch.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Turkey, meanwhile, have included the Lille trio of Zeki Celik, Yusuf Yazici and Burak Yilmaz in the squad. Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, Atalanta centre-back Merih Demiral, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Marseille winger Cengiz Under have been named as well.

There could be a potential debut for Konyaspor centre-back Abdulkerim Bardakci.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands vs Turkey Predicted XI

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Tonight we shined in the city of light! Big love to the fans who made it even more special. #specialnightinthecityoflight pic.twitter.com/UBVZ52g696 — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 4, 2021

Turkey Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ugurcan Cakir, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Ridvan Yilmaz, Halil Dervisoglu, Okay Yokuslu, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazici, Kenan Karaman

The Netherlands vs Turkey Prediction

The Netherlands have re-appointed the experienced Louis van Gaal as manager after a poor Euro 2020 campaign. Van Gaal is a wily operator, and he has already made some important decisions regarding tactics and personnel.

Turkey, on the other hand, were abysmal at Euro 2020. Despite boasting good talent, they failed to perform at the tournament. Manager Senol Gunes, like van Gaal, is highly experienced.

The Netherlands should be able to win here.

Prediction: The Netherlands 2-0 Turkey

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Abhinav Anand