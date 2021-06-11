The Netherlands vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands are set to play Ukraine at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday for the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Willy Sagnol's Georgia on Sunday in an international friendly game. Goals from Lyon forward Memphis Depay, Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst and Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ensured victory for Frank de Boer's side.

Ukraine, on the other hand, beat ten-man Cyprus 4-0 on Monday in an international friendly fixture. A brace from West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmolenko and goals from Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gent striker Roman Yaremchuk sealed the deal for Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine.

Cyprus had Apollon Limassol full-back Andreas Panayiotou Filiotis sent off in the first-half.

The Netherlands vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the Netherlands have won one game and drawn the other one.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2010, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from winger Jeremain Lens for the Netherlands was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Oleksandr Aliyev for Ukraine.

The Netherlands form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Ukraine form guide: W-W-D-D-D

The Netherlands vs Ukraine Team News

The Netherlands

The Netherlands have a good squad, but the withdrawal of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek from the squad due to injury has reduced their number to 25.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Lyon star Memphis Depay and Ajax players like Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen and Jurrien Timber have all been called up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko has included experienced players like West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmolenko and Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov in the squad. Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, Manchester City utility player Oleksandr Zinchenko and talented Dynamo Kyiv left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko have all been named.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands vs Ukraine Predicted XI

The Netherlands Predicted XI (5-3-2): Maarten Stekelenburg, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Andriy Pyatov, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk

The Netherlands vs Ukraine Prediction

The Netherlands have failed to impress under the management of Frank de Boer, and questions linger over his tactics. Daley Blind's passing will be essential, while the Netherlands' star forward, Memphis Depay, will have to be at his very best.

Ukraine, on the other hand, have some young talents in their squad. Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Viktor Tsyhankov have all been linked with big clubs across Europe, while established stars like Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Oleksandr Zinchenko will certainly be crucial. Malinovskyi, in particular, enjoyed a good season with Atalanta.

It will not be easy, but the Netherlands should be able to win here.

Prediction: The Netherlands 2-1 Ukraine

