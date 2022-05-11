"The new Cantona" - Liam Gallagher and Piers Morgan respond to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland

Liam Gallagher and Piers Morgan were among the high-profile names to react to Manchester City's signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Singer-songwriter Gallagher took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement of the signing by his club and compared the 21-year-old to Eric Cantona on Tuesday.

"Haaland is the new Cantona."

He also tweeted a Norwegian flag, stating that he was ''absolutely buzzing'' and called the transfer the ''steal of the century''

Another tweet read: "All hail Erling Haaland, be afraid... he's going to run riot next season. Fantastic work City - he's the future."

The Brit was still ecstatic about Haaland's arrival on Wednesday and made his thoughts known when he tweeted:

''Still buzzing hard of Erling Haaland what a player'.'

Piers Morgan - who is a long-term Arsenal fan - however, chose to contrast Manchester City's bargain Haaland deal with his club's record purchase of Nicolas Pepe.

The 57-year-old took to his verified Twitter page with 7.9m followers to highlight that the Gunners signed Pepe for £10m (sic) more than City paid for Erling Haaland.

The Etihad outfit have announced that they have agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Erling Haaland on July 1st.

The Norway international has an impressive record of 85 goals and 23 assists from 88 matches in all competitions for BVB.

How will Erling Haaland fit in at Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola has signed a world-class goalscorer in Erling Haaland

Manchester City have suffered from the lack of a bonafide centre-forward since the departure of Sergio Aguero.

This has forced Pep Guardiola to alter his tactics by fielding midfielders in unorthodox positions as the focal point in attack as a false nine.

Erling Haaland's impending arrival could potentially solve this problem, as the 21-year-old is the definition of a complete center-forward.

He is strong in the air, has excellent positioning and shoots well with both feet, while his physicality makes him a constant threat for opposition defenders.

His impressive scoring record across spells with Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund highlights his status as one of the best strikers in the world at the moment.

Manchester City's style of play requires strikers to play an integral role in the build-up play. Erling Haaland fits the bill in this regard, having played for two high-pressing sides in Salzburg and Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola's side have dominated English football over the last few years, and with Haaland's arrival, their odds of success on the continent have become shorter.

