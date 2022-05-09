“The new owners will want to make a statement” – Richard Keys claims Chelsea want ‘English spine’ at the club and identifies 3 potential targets

Thomas Keys has revealed that the new Chelsea owners might want to build the squad with an English core.

The beIN Sports commentator gave an update on his website about potential transfers involving the Blues this summer.

He identified Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice as the England players that the new owners could target.

"Here’s one to keep an eye on. What I’m about to say will be met with the usual rebuttals - big how many times have we been proved right in this blog?

"I keep hearing Chelsea want to go again - and build an English spine through their team. The new owners will want to make a statement and this might just be it."

With Chelsea set to lose Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers to La Liga, the Stamford Bridge outfit will need to augment their defense.

Keys believes they could look to Manchester United for potential arrivals.

"They need a centre-back. Harry Maguire? What would he cost? £40/50 million? I’m pretty sure he’d jump at the chance of a new start."

Midfield reinforcements could also factor high on the club's transfer list and Declan Rice could be in line for a return to Stamford Bridge.

"The obvious one in midfield would be Rice."

"Kante has all but run himself to a stand still. Rice would be a perfect replacement. Would West Ham sell? Of course they will if the money is right. I’d give you £150 million for him all day long. If Rice pushes hard it might not take that much.''

Romelu Lukaku's struggles under Thomas Tuchel could see the Belgium international depart.

Keys suggests the former Manchester United man could be tempted by a reunion with Antonio Conte at Tottenham, with Harry Kane going the other way in a player exchange.

Chelsea about to embark on a new era after Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden 19-year spell

Roman Abramovich owned the Blues for 19 years

Roman Abramovich altered the dynamics of world football forever when he bought Chelsea in 2003.

The Blues underwent an instant transformation from also-rans into bonafide European heavyweights.

In the last 19 years, the club have won every trophy on offer, with 19 major honors claimed during that time.

However, Abramovich came under fire for his links with the Russian government after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions placed on him forced him to sell the club, with the takeover finalized after American billionaire Todd Boehly completed the club's purchase.

