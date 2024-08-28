The New Saints vs Panevezys Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

The New Saints will welcome Panevezys at Park Hall Stadium in the UEFA Conference League qualifying on Thursday. Due to the lack of determination, confidence and strength displayed in the first leg, the visitors appeared unprepared for this competition.

The New Saints vs Panevezys Preview

The New Saints emerged with a 3-0 win in the first leg at LFF Stadium in Vilnius. Danny Davies, Daniel Williams and Ben Clark netted once each to hand the traveling side a huge lead heading into the second leg. The Welsh team have recorded only one defeat in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

The Saints started their continental campaign playing in the Champions League but were sent home in the second qualifying round. They subsequently entered the Europa League where they lost to Moldovan side CS Petrocub Hîncești (1-0), prompting their demotion to the Conference League. The hosts are reaching the playoff round for the first time.

Panevezys’s head coach Stijn Vreven complained of a lack of local support in the first leg. It’s unclear how that situation led to their debacle. About 1000 people attended the game at LFF Stadium. The team certainly lacked coordination, with their defense gifting The New Saints too many usable balls.

The Lithuanian side have a mountain to climb as they head for this clash, considering the massive deficit and their weak form. Their morale does not look high for this meeting but they will likely do their best and see what comes out. The hosts are not expected to sit on their laurels.

The New Saints vs Panevezys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The New Saints have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

The New Saints have scored 12 goals and conceded three in their last five matches in all competitions.

The New Saints have played 77 UEFA games, winning 16, drawing 12 and losing 47 while Panevezys have played 15 with W2, D4 and L9.

Panevezys have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road in all competitions.

The New Saints have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Panevezys have drawn twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: The New Saints – W-W-D-L-W, Panevezys – D-L-L-D-L.

The New Saints vs Panevezys Prediction

The hosts will seek to avoid costly blunders that could blow up their huge lead. They are a disciplined side and we expect them to take heed of the gaffer’s instructions.

Panevezys would need to smash their three-goal deficit without conceding any more in the process. It seems a very tall order for the visitors.

The New Saints come into the match as the favorites based on form, home advantage and their huge lead.

Prediction: The New Saints 3-1 Panevezys

The New Saints vs Panevezys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – The New Saints to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: The New Saints to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Panevezys to score - Yes

