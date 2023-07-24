The New Saints vs Swift Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2023

The New Saints will entertain Swift at Park Hall Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Tuesday.

The New Saints vs Swift Preview

The hosts will seek to address a poor run of results as they welcome Swift Hesperange from Luxembourg. The New Saints have lost their last five matches in all competitions, conceding 12 goals against three scored. Losing a sixth game in a row would make their journey in the UEFA Europa Conference League very difficult.

The Saints clinched the Welsh top flight last season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but were unable to progress beyond the first qualifying round. They were defeated by Swedish side BK Hacken 5-1 and were eventually transferred to the Europa Conference League.

The visitors recorded their first win in five matches on Saturday 1-0 in a friendly match against Jeunesse d'Esch. Swift Hesperange were also transferred from the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round after losing against Slovan Bratislava 3-1 on aggregate. Swift are unbeaten in their last five games on the road.

Swift are participating in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the second time. They made their debut in 2021-22 but crashed out in the first qualifying round. The Luxembourg National Division champions will hope to exploit The New Saints’ weak form despite their home advantage, but that could be tricky.

The New Saints vs Swift Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The New Saints have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

The New Saints have scored 19 goals and conceded five in their last five matches at home.

The New Saints have played 76 European matches since 1996-97, winning 17.

Swift have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

The New Saints have lost five times in their last five matches while Swift have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

The New Saints vs Swift Prediction

The New Saints’ top performer Declan McManus appears not to be in good form of late. He topped the league with 24 goals last season. However, he could win back his shape in this campaign.

Rayan Philippe and Dominik Stolz were Swift’s top scorers last season as well as the league’s overall best marksmen, with 29 and 26 goals respectively. Philippe has departed the outfit but Stolz is as good, and will be aiming to make a difference in this match.

The New Saints will fight to avoid another setback, and we expect them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: The New Saints 2-1 Swift

The New Saints vs Swift Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – The New Saints

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: The New Saints to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Swift to score - Yes