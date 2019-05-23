The new Wenger? Why Arsenal must keep faith in Unai Emery despite top-four slump

Arsenal manager - Arsene Wenger

After consistently being in the UEFA Champions League for over two decades and then unfortunately slipping out of the top four, thereby getting relegated to the UEFA Europa League, Arsenal are on the verge of taking back what belongs to them.

During the summer of 2018, Arsene Wenger parted ways with The Gunners, and ex-Sevilla and PSG boss Unai Emery took charge at the Emirates, and a place in the top four was within reach. But this was thwarted by a string of abysmal displays, and the North Londoners finished their season at the same place they were last season - fifth.

This has led to some fans calling out the gaffer and saying he is not the Messiah that is needed to work wonders at the Emirates. Their argument is that the man in charge at the Emirates is not that different to Wenger, who, after bright starts to the season, always ended it in shambles. They opined that Unai Emery is just a little upgrade, if not a downgrade, to Wenger.

All things being equal, when you look at these people’s arguments, one might be tempted to agree with them. Yet, while not taking anything away from their arguments, let the records do the talking.

Put the Spaniard’s and the Frenchman’s records side-by-side, critically analyse them and draw your conclusions.

During the first fifty games of the Arsene Wenger era at the Emirates, he managed to win 23, whereas the ex-Sevilla boss won 32 of his first 50 games. This is an impressive upgrade, considering the fact that the closest to the Spaniard in terms of matches won after the first 50 games is George Allison, the second longest serving manager in the history of Arsenal.

Again, his record against the elite clubs in England is even better, as Unai has managed to get four points each from both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, three from Chelsea and zero from both Liverpool and Manchester City. Wenger, in his last season at the Emirates, got three from Manchester United and Chelsea, one from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, and zero from Manchester City. In fact, Wenger was thrashed 3-0 thrice by Manchester City last time out. Cumulatively, the Spaniard has eleven points from the elite clubs where Arsene Wenger had eight.

On the European front, Wenger finished his sojourn in the UEFA Europa League at the semi-final stage, and the Spaniard has already booked his place in the final, and they have a shot at gifting Arsenal fans their first European trophy since 1994.

Be aware that Arsene Wenger is used in this piece to compare the former Sevilla boss, because those calling for the Spaniard’s head are using the Wenger era as a yardstick to measure the Arsenal boss’ success.

As much as it is too early to say categorically that Emery will be successful at the Emirates, it is also rash to have considered him a failure without even letting him put all his cards on the table.

Considering the facts above and putting all other positive signs that have appeared at the Emirates in recent times in perspective, it would be a terrible mistake if the Gunners' management decide to part ways with Unai Emery as of now. Perhaps it won't be long before they have a few trophies to show for it as well.