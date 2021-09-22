"The next Messi and Ronaldo" - Former Premier League star says Liverpool won't finish in top 4 without Mohamed Salah

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the "next Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo." However, Agbonlahor has urged the Reds not to hand the Egyptian a five-year deal.

Liverpool are in contract talks with Salah, but the Egyptian is yet to pen a new deal. The forward reportedly wants to become the highest-paid player in the club's history, which has proven to be a sticking point in negotiations.

When asked by Football Insider about Mohamed Salah's contract situation, Agbonlahor stated that Liverpool must hand the Egyptian a four-year deal as he can play at the top level for the next few years, like Messi and Ronaldo.

"They don't need to give him a five-year deal, nobody gives a 30-year-old a five-year deal. For Mo Salah, a four-year deal is perfect," Agbonlahor said. "To be fair, even if you gave him a five-year deal, Salah looks like he could be playing until he's 34, 35, 36. The next Messi and Ronaldo. Even if he did slow down a bit, he's still going to be a top player. Without Mo Salah, Liverpool wouldn't even get into the top four."

"So whatever he is asking for in wages, give it to him. It's going to cost you a lot more than that to replace him. They should get that sorted. He scores every game and is a quality, quality player. His celebration [against Crystal Palace] shows how much he loves Liverpool. He's come out and said he loves Liverpool so they'd be stupid to lose him."

"There's nothing really to say" - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's contract talks with Mo Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is not involved in contract talks between the club and Mohamed Salah.

Also Read

"There's nothing really to say, especially from me as I am not involved," Klopp said. "The only thing I'm really interested in is how Mo looks, how sharp and committed he is at the moment, and that's absolutely spot on. He looks really good. There is nothing else to say."

Liverpool take on newly-promoted Brentford in the Premier League this weekend before facing FC Porto in the Champions League.

Edited by Arvind Sriram