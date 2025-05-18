"The numbers are ridiculous" - When Pep Guardiola named the player who could break Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's records

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola once tipped his striker Erling Haaland to break Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's records. The Norwegian has been at the Etihad since the summer of 2022.
Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the game's best-ever players and are the most prolific scorers. While Ronaldo has netted a staggering 934 strikes for club and country, Messi is second with 860 and are still going strong with their respective clubs.
While Guardiola coached Messi for four seasons at Barcelona (2008-2012), he has never done so with Ronaldo. The City boss has faced both legends as opponents, though.
In an August 2024 interview (as per ESPN), Guardiola said about Haaland's ability to post Ronaldo and Messi's numbers:
"He did it in Salzburg and in Germany; the numbers are ridiculous. He can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi. The numbers are unbelievable at his age. He's an incredible threat, hopefully he can be here for many years."
At the time, Haaland was coming off a 38-goal, seven-assist season as City created history by becoming the first team in English top-flight history to win four straight league titles.
Fast forward a year, the Norwegian has netted 30 times in 42 games across competitions. However, he drew blanks in the 1-0 FA Cup fnal loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday. It marked the sixth straight time at the Wembley and eighth final where Haaland failed to find the back of the net.
How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the midst of solid seasons for their respective clubs. Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December 2022, has netted 33 times and provided four assists in 39 outings across competitions.
That includes 23 goals and three assists in 28 outings in the Pro League, where Stefano Pioli's side are fourth with two games remaining and out of top-two contention. Cristiano Ronaldo has also netted eight times in as many outings in the AFC Champions League Elite, where the Knights of Najd lost to Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has 10 goals and three assists in 16 games across competitions this season for MLS side Inter Miami, where he arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored five times apiece in the league - where Javier Mascherano's side are second in the Eastern Conference - and the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they lost to Vancouver in the semis.