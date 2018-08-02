The one player City need to be the best in the world

Expresso FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 177 // 02 Aug 2018, 12:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Milinkovic-Savic showing his defensive steel against Neymar.

Pep Guardiola has buffed Manchester City's already star-studded squad by adding winger Riyad Maharez for 60 million pounds from Leicester and pegging down a potentially class centre back in Sandler from Dutch outfit Zwolle.

They have everything, don't they?

Nope.

One thing Manchester City are lacking coming into this season is a defensive midfielder. Yaya Touré's contract has expired, and Fernadinho is already on the wrong side of thirty.

Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic is the man to fill the hole. Off the back of 3 solid shifts for Serbia in the World Cup, the dominating centre midfielder has earnt comparisons to the likes of Pogba. And for good reason. The 191cm giant averages 2 tackles and just above one interceptions a game. Even though this is quite low for a bruising ball winning centre mid, he was deployed as an attacking midfielder, and could still pull those stats. The Lazio man also has a stunning attacking ability, averaging 1.5 key passes a match, and a goal or assist every 43 minutes, playing behind an average team at best. Scoring 13 goals and creating 2 assists, he is definitely a potent attacking force as well.

Finally, Milinkovic Savic is young for his role, only 22 years old, allowing the Serb to gain tutelage under both Pep and Fernandinho to play the controlling centre mid which is crucial to Manchester City's recent successes.

Savic could sit at the base of Manchester City's 4-2-3-1, and provide cover for the likes of Silva, Sane, Sterling and to neglect their defensive duties and allow Kevin De Bruyne to adopt a more playmaking role, or be a fine addition as a rotation option instead of Fernandinho.

Milinkovic Savic has been linked to many major clubs this summer, with the likes of Sarri's Chelsea and fierce rivals Manchester United circling for the 22-year-old, the price for Milinkovic Savic will be astronomical, at around 90 million Euros. With Sheik Mansoor leading the Citizens at The Ethiad, they have the finances to spend, and they should.