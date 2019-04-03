The Pope is right, Lionel Messi isn't God, Cristiano Ronaldo is - claims Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Piers Morgan, former editor of Daily Mirror, and one of the most vocal football fans on Twitter, has replied sarcastically to the Pope's comment in which he refused to label Lionel Messi as God, by claiming that he agrees with the former's decision, and added that not Messi, but Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, is God.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, has earned the nickname 'D10S', a merger of his famous shirt number and the Spanish word for God - Dios - but Pope Francis had said 'it is a sacrilege' to give the Barcelona talisman that title, in an interview with La Sexta yesterday.

In case you didn't know...

The 31-year-old forward from Argentina has been hailed as an 'alien' on multiple occasions by teammates and opponents alike, but never has he ever been given the title of Almighty God.

Gerard Pique, Gianluigi Buffon, and Gary Lineker are just a few among the many who have been enthralled by the Blaugrana captain's exquisite skills.

The heart of the matter...

Piers Morgan, a former newspaper editor, television presenter, and someone who's known to be an avid football fan had a funny take on the pontiff's statements about his compatriot and took to his Twitter account to let his followers know who he believes deserves the sacred title of God.

Messi and Ronaldo have arguably been the best footballers in the world over the last decade, winning the Ballon d'Or five times apiece, though both have faced disappointments with their nations in the World Cup during the same period.

The GOAT debate is beginning to get on the nerves of many fans now, who seem quite happy to be able to witness the brilliance of these two superstars.

What's next?

Messi leads Ronaldo by more than 10 goals in the European Golden Shoe race and with the Portuguese set to miss his next fixture due to injury, his arch-rival now has the opportunity to extend his lead even further when his side takes on Villareal in LaLiga later tonight.

