"The Premier League is done" EPL striker Jesus urges Manchester City to focus on the cup competitions

Gabriel Jesus has urged EPL side Manchester City to focus on the cup competitions.

Manchester City are 25 points Liverpool in the EPL summit and look set to surrender the league title to the Reds.

With the EPL set to return in a few days, the excitement is palpable. Liverpool are 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, and the conclusion is obvious now for football fans across the world.

So much so that Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has asked the EPL side to turn their attention towards the Champions League and the FA cup.

"I think everyone is ready" Jesus on his EPL side

And Jesus is confident that his side can do well in the cups. In an interview with Sky Sports Premier League, he urged his teammates to stay fit.

"Everyone knows the Premier League is done but we don't have to give up because we have the Champions League and the FA Cup. We have to do everything to stay fit and play good. I think everyone is ready."

Jesus also stated that he is fit and ready to play when the EPL resumes.

"I am very fit and I am ready to play with my friends. We are ready- we are training so, so much. It is hard every single day, every single session. We are training hard."

"He is very responsible." Jesus' trainer praises the youngster

Gabriel Jesus' personal performance coach, Andre Cunha, had words of appreciation for the youngster.

"This is a young person with a very different mindset. It is amazing to me. You have a young player thinking about taking care of his body and career. This is different."

Cunha also stressed how Jesus was an example for young athletes with regards to taking care of themselves.

"He is very responsible. He is a great example to young athletes of the mindset that you need to take care of your career. He is a very smart guy. He knows what he has to do."

The Brazilian Jesus has had a good season for the EPL defending champions. The 23-year old striker has ten goals and four assists in the league in 24 appearances.

However, only 13 have been starts; Pep Guardiola has preferred veteran Sergio Aguero to lead the line. This has led to Jesus being linked with a move away from Manchester.

Manchester City have been linked with a few transfer targets themselves. The EPL side have been tracking Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell for a long time now. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Benfica's Ruben Dias have been mentioned as potential centre back targets.

On the departures front, the EPL giants look set to lose German winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich. David Silva, a club legend, has already announced his decision to leave the EPL side at the end of the season.

In the Champions League, the EPL side have a home leg with Real Madrid to play. Having won the away leg 2-1, they must be confident of their chances. They also face Newcastle United in the sixth-round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City will be eager to get back to winning ways. The EPL giants will target the league once again next season. But for now, it is clear where their priorities lie.