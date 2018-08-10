Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Premier League's most expensive backline

Gaurav Sathe
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
119   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:56 IST

Recently, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge boss alleged that clubs like Manchester City and PSG are market inflators. And he could be right; with big money transfers of players like Neymar from Barcelona and French wonder kid Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco, the prices of players have gone through the roof.

In 1999, Thierry Henry was transferred to Arsenal for £11 million. Looking at the current scenario, that amount is negligible; today, transfer fees can exceed £200 million.

On that note, let us take a look at Premier League's most expensive backline (according to transfer fees):

 GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (£71.6 million)

Liverpool signed Alisson Becker from Roma for a reported fee of £67 million. Weeks after that, Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

Kepa, born and bred in Bilbao, has had loan spells at SD Ponferradina and Real Valladolid in the Spanish second division. Known for his lightning-fast reflexes, Kepa will be one of the players to watch this season. 

He was heavily linked with Real Madrid, but Chelsea triggered his release clause to bring the Spanish GK to Stamford bridge. That came in the nick of time, considering Thibaut Courtois's decision to move away from Chelsea.

Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly
Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly

Sky Sports reported that "Chelsea's £71.6m deal surpassed the £67m Liverpool spent to bring Alisson Becker to Anfield earlier this summer.

An absolute shocker, isn't it?

RB - Kyle Walker (£50 million)

Kyle Walker started his career at Sheffield United, only joining Tottenham Hotspur in July 2009. He had loan spells at Sheffield United, QPR and Aston Villa before cementing a place in the Tottenham Hotspur side in 2012. 

Walker has won the PFA Young Player of the Year, beating the likes of Sergio Aguero, Danny Welbeck, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. He stayed in the Spurs side until Pep Guardiola's Manchester City came swooping in for him in 2017.

Jonathan Smith reported for ESPN Network that Walker signed a 5-year contract. 

CB - Virgil Van Dijk (£75 million)

Liverpool signed the Dutch Defender Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton.

Van Dijk had impressive performances at Southampton, and looking at the defensive vulnerabilities in the Liverpool squad, Jurgen Klopp bought the Dutch gem for an incredible transfer fee.

Sky Sports reported that the agreed fee for Van Dijk was a world-record sum for a defender, topping Manchester City's deal to sign Kyle Walker in July.

CB - John Stones (£47.5 million)

John stones was an Everton player before signing with Manchester City in 2016. He was nominated for the Golden Boy award along with fellow teammate Gerard Deulofeu. 

Stones started his career in the Championship at Barnsley FC. Considering how highly he was touted, Pep Guardiola signed him up at Manchester City.

Sky Sports reported that Stones had completed his move to Manchester City in a £47.5m deal on a six-year contract.

LB - Benjamin Mendy (£52 million)

The French defender was signed from AS Monaco to the talent-rich Manchester City squad. Mendy spent four seasons in Ligue 1 before moving to England. He was also a part of the Monaco squad that won the domestic championship in France.

Sky Sports reported that Manchester City had agreed to a fee worth more than £51m to sign the left-back from Monaco.

Gaurav Sathe
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports author
